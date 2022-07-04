Kitchen renovations have a high ROI, but finding the right kitchen remodel contractor is critical

—

If you want to invest in a home renovation with a good return, consider a kitchen renovation. You’ll improve aesthetics, lifestyle, and function and add resale value to your home.

Kitchen renovations have one of the highest returns of investment (ROI) compared to other home renovations. Remodelling annual cost vs. value data for 2022 shows that a minor kitchen remodel can recover over 71% of its cost at resale.

So, if you spend $28,000 on your kitchen renovation, Edmonton homeowners can expect an approximate $20,000 increase in the value of their homes.

Real estate agents will also tell you that kitchens are the most important rooms to buyers. An updated, attractive kitchen will give your home marketability, which is essential in today’s real estate market.

However, those considering the investment should ensure they’re hiring the right kitchen remodel contractor. While a polished and professional renovation can increase value, a shoddy one can do the opposite.

“If you’re hiring a kitchen renovations company, it’s critical that you do your research first. You want to see their business license, insurance, and WCB coverage. Then, check references, and make sure you get quotes from multiple companies so you can compare,” said Keith Riley, CEO and Founder of RenovationFind.

Riley commented that you should get an estimate in writing. It should include a breakdown of the renovation so you understand costs for labour, materials, permit fees and other costs. In addition, you should also receive a detailed contract in writing.

Ensure you’re getting the best ROI for your kitchen renovation by hiring an experienced, reputable, and trustworthy kitchen renovation company in Edmonton.

Contact Info: Name: Keith Riley Email: Send Email Organization: RenovationFind INC. Website: https://blog.renovationfind.com/

