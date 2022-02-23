KJFEM, Previously OCS Facilities Management, Now Offers Energy Management Solutions

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 February 2022 - Formerly an industrial and commercial cleaning services company, OCS Facilities Management has been rebranded into KJFEM after the acquisition by KJ Technical Services (KJTS) Group. Under the rebranded KJFEM, the company will now offer energy and facilities management services and building management in Singapore , on top of its previous suite of soft services, as part of KJTS Group's expansion plans.To improve energy and facilities management solutions for clients in Singapore, KJFEM is providing a more comprehensive range of services beyond what it currently offers, such as HVAC systems, energy retrofitting, and district cooling systems for temperature control. KJFEM also has vast experiences in HVAC and designs systems that provide the most efficient chill water rates. Leading a team of highly experienced engineers, KJFEM has extended their services to various industries, including education, pharmaceutical and healthcare, commercial and retail, industrial and manufacturing, hospitality, and aviation. And while the general market practice is to end obligations upon the defect liability period, KJFEM extends their services beyond fixed timeframes to guarantee performance and reliability for its clients in the long term.On top of that, KJFEM is also embracing technology to be more transparent and effective in cost and performance management by developing its own in-house software. The application aims to improve efficiency and move away from manual operations that are prone to human error. It includes features such as a digital audit system and client request history tracking, which allows the company to be more flexible. With the use of technology, coupled with an experienced team that executes top-notch procedures, KJFEM plans to deliver tailor-made solutions that best suit their clients' sector and organisational needs.As industries such as energy management in Singapore continue to push forward with robotics and automation, KJFEM hopes to adapt to future technological advancements and adopt a more agile and collaborative approach in their business, fostering meaningful partnerships and delivering top-quality services to their clients.For more info, please visit: https://www.kjfem.com.sg/ #KJFEM

