KKBOX Group Is Now KKCOMPANY

Asia's leading media technology company sets eyes on growing global creator economy

TAIPEI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KKBOX Group, Asia's leading media technology group, announced that the company has changed its name to "KKCompany." KKCompany has expanded its business internationally through five major business lines: audio streaming platform KKBOX, OTT service KKTV, streaming solutions provider KKStream, live entertainment company KKLIVE and content accelerator KKFARM. The company's mission is to build "Freeways to Inspiration" that enable content creators from different industries to embrace new technology and digital transform their businesses.



Chris Lin, Group CEO of KKCompany

"Over the past five years, we have diversified our product portfolio and began aggressively expanding globally. We have gone from perfecting music streaming to innovating live entertainment, making strategic IP investment and providing others with advanced streaming solutions and infrastructure," said Chris Lin, Group CEO of KKCompany. "Our overseas business accounts for 40% of our revenue today."

The global pandemic has undoubtedly changed the nature in which we experience events. In response to the growing demand for online events and experiences, KKStream worked with KKLIVE to build Taiwan's first one-stop online live event streaming platform "KKTIX Live" through its live video streaming product BlendVision Moment. The service is available for music performances, forums, fitness courses, symposiums and online classes.

BlendVision Moment, which supports low latency 4K streaming, multi-angle video and interactive features, allows audiences all over the world to enjoy and participate in interactive livestream based events. KKStream's BlendVision product line also includes BlendVision KALEIDO, a one-stop OTT technology service and BlendVision LOOM, a game changing AI-powered video encoding solution. All BlendVision products are equipped with complete DRM protection to help content owners tackle copyright infringement challenges. KKStream's clients include Japanese telecom giant KDDI, Global electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group and Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan's largest telecom operator.



The Asia-Pacific OTT media streaming market is growing fast. According to Statista, it is expected to become a US$88.3 billion market by 2025. KKStream will continue to expand its business globally through BlendVision as well as its enterprise service and accelerate the growth of the KKCompany's revenue outside Taiwan.

About KKCompany

KKCompany is Asia's leading media technology group headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. The company's mission is to make transformational technology accessible, affordable and enjoyable to the burgeoning global creator economy. Its shareholders include KDDI, GIC and HTC. ( www.kkcompany.com )

