KKStream Expands Into The Japanese Market and Brings Industry Leading Streaming Technology Into The Fitness Sector

Japanese fitness brand FEELCYCLE creates an immersive home fitness experience with BlendVision solutions; KKStream participates in Inter BEE 2021 for the first time to showcase its latest streaming technology

TAIPEI, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KKStream, the leading service provider of B2B streaming technology in APAC, has expanded its application of streaming technology to the fitness sector by creating an immersive home fitness experience for the renowned Japanese fitness brand FEELCYCLE. This follows KKStream's previous successes in supporting clients to offer online performances, business live streaming and global webinars. In order to present enterprise customers a comprehensive introduction of its streaming technology, KKStream is attending Inter BEE 2021, Japan's largest professional broadmedia and entertainment exhibition, from November 17th to 19th in Tokyo. KKStream will be demonstrating the three products from its streaming solution, BlendVision, as well as sharing the FEELCYCLE case study to showcase how KKStream's high-quality streaming technologies enable new fitness experiences and create business opportunities.

KKStream's modular solution BlendVision meets the demands of diverse industries, including FEELCYCLE, the pioneer of "Fitness In The Dark" in Japan to launch at-home fitness subscription service

"Fitness In The Dark" has been trending in Japan lately as members can immerse themselves in the fitness experience under a low-light environment surrounded by sound and light effects. This year, as the pioneer of "Fitness In The Dark", upscale Japanese fitness brand FEELCYCLE partnered with KKStream to launch their new service "FEEL ANYWHERE", bringing immersive indoor cycling with live streamed instructions along with exciting music and beats to the home of its members.

"The FEEL ANYWHERE online fitness service was created to break through the geographical and spatial constraints and introduce 'Fitness In The Dark' to people of any lifestyle," said Hironobu Takeda, Director at FEEL ANYWHERE Division, "We faced many challenges while creating a high-quality home fitness experience, but we are now ready with the help of KKStream. I also look forward to working with KKStream to provide an experience that can redefine how people imagine online fitness through FEEL ANYWHERE."

"With years of experience in providing enterprise-grade services and technology development, KKStream has launched our streaming technology solution BlendVision this year, and we continue to develop applications for this solution beyond the entertainment and media sector, "said Eric Tsai, President of KKStream. "Being able to partner with FEELCYCLE to launch an online home fitness service not only takes KKStream into the sports and fitness industry, it also shows that there are diverse applications of streaming technology and endless possibilities. We endeavor to enable more users to enjoy quality life experience brought by streaming technology."

Staying ahead of the global hybrid trend, KKStream joins Inter BEE 2021 for the first time to demonstrate industry leading streaming technology

As the integration of on-and offline becomes the new normal, companies across a wide range of industries are adopting streaming and online video as part of their digital transformation efforts. This year, Inter BEE 2021 has adopted a hybrid model for the first time, where KKStream will be showcasing BlendVision, the "Streaming-as-a-Service" modular streaming solution at the event. The featured products include BlendVision MOMENT, a live video streaming service that assists companies, performance and event production houses, and media to enhance engagement and expand global outreach via online live broadcasts, supporting their digital transformation in the post-pandemic era. In addition, KKStream will showcase BlendVision LOOM, KKStream's intelligent video encoding technology, and BlendVision KALEIDO, a one-stop OTT technology service. These products allow customers in diverse industries to have the flexibility to freely combine different video streaming solutions, and gain time-to-market advantage to easily integrate streaming technology to their business or product offerings.

"Although we have introduced ourselves at Inter BEE, one of the largest exhibitions focusing on video and communications in Japan, in the past, this year is the first time KKStream had a booth of our own at the show and showcase BlendVision products, which was just launched this Summer," said Hidetaka Ishikawa, General Manager at KKStream Japan. "We look forward to sharing the different streaming applications in Inter BEE, and also hope to help companies break through technical barriers, so that every brand and team could have the opportunity to deliver high-quality streaming content to the public."

KKStream attends Inter BEE 2021 from November 17-19th at Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan ( Booth: HALL 7 N0.7301 ). Entry to Inter BEE remain free but requires registration in advance: https://reg.jesa.or.jp/?act=Form&event_id=17

About KKStream

Founded in 2016, KKStream is the leading provider of B2B streaming service solutions. We use cloud-based streaming, AI, and data analysis to provide enterprise customers a complete media streaming solution and professional consulting service. KKStream is a subsidiary of KKBOX GROUP and headquartered in Taipei, with R&D teams located in both Taipei and Kaohsiung, and an office in Tokyo. Our customers span across telecom operators, media companies, online events and ticketing, online education, and home fitness. Through our BlendVision solution, we offer "Streaming-as-a-Service" products that are both flexible and modular to allow companies easily implement streaming technology, and allow various industries to deliver video streaming applications in high quality. Official website: www.kkstream.com

