KL Home Care Commits To Excellence Professional Maid Services For The Residents Of Hong Kong

KL Home Care provides employment opportunities for overseas caregivers.

—

KL Home Care, specializing in Indonesian maids, Filipino maids, and overseas caregivers is proud to announce its continuous commitment to offer top-notch Filipino and Indonesian maid services to assist families in managing their household responsibilities effectively.

Many Hong Kong homes are looking for dependable and trustworthy help to do their household duties as the demands of modern society continue to rise. Over 140,000 Indonesian helpers worked in Hong Kong as of December 2022, making up almost 40% of all foreign domestic helpers working in the city. Acknowledging this need, KL Home Care is pleased to provide its all-inclusive housekeeping services, designed to give families the assistance they require in keeping their homes tidy and orderly.

Whether it's daily cleaning, cooking, childcare, or elderly care, KL Home Care's professional maids are trained to handle a wide range of tasks efficiently and effectively. KL Home Care understands that every household has unique requirements, which is why they offer a diverse selection of 菲傭 (Filipino maid) and Indonesian maids to cater to the specific needs of their clients.

Filipino maids are renowned for their commitment, diligence, and skill in taking care of household duties. They may offer complete assistance with a range of home jobs. Similarly, 印傭 (Indonesian maid) use their cultural knowledge and experience to provide outstanding service in tasks like cooking, child care, and senior care, guaranteeing that families receive individualised support according to their tastes.

At KL Home Care, reliability as well as excellence come first. Every maid goes through a thorough screening procedure to make sure they have the professionalism, expertise, and abilities needed to provide the best possible service. The employment centre also makes sure about visas and other necessary documents for foreign domestic helpers to ensure that they can work legally in Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit: www.hlc.com.hk

About KL Home Care

KL Home Care is a reputable employment agency in Hong Kong, specializing in providing professional maid services to households across the region. With a focus on customer satisfaction and quality service, KL Home Care is committed to offering reliable and experienced maids to assist families with their household responsibilities.

Contact Info:

Name: KL Home Care Ltd

Email: Send Email

Organization: KL Home Care Ltd

Address: 6/F HK Chinese Bank Ctr., 42-44 Yee Wo St., Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: 37103710

Website: http://www.hlc.com.hk/



Release ID: 89127492

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.