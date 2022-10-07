KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuala Lumpur Wellness City Sdn Bhd, the visionary developer of a 360-degree integrated wellness hub, continues to uphold to its purpose of redefining health experiences and enhancing quality of life through its first-ever Fitness Challenge, which is set to be held in December 2022.



KL Wellness City Challenges Malaysians to Live Healthier through Fitness Challenge

Taking place at the KL Wellness City in Bukit Jalil, the fitness challenge consists of CrossFit obstacle courses at different intensity levels. Its main goal is to create a platform of convergence for local and international athletes as well as sports enthuasists aged between 16 to 70 years old to challenge their limits and create breakthroughs. To earn the finisher's crown, racers will have to complete a 5-kilometre run and unlock five obstacle courses that will challenge their physical perseverance and self-determination.

One of the five obstacles is weight carry, in which competitors must carry a 10kg weight and move towards the next checkpoint. Racers' core strength, stamina, and fortitude will also be tested with a full 2-minute plank, barbed wire crawl, and 50 burpees. The final challenge, racers must soak themselves in freezing cold water putting their mental and determination to the test.

Dato' Dr. Colin Lee, Managing Director of KL Wellness City, believes that the obstacles fitness challenge will further encourage the communities to lead a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. He said: "The statistics from industry players suggested that Malaysians have now placed greater priority on health and wellness ever since the pandemic, two in five Malaysians began exercising more[1] during the period.

"At KL Wellness City, we recognise that outdoor exercises is one effective way to get people moving[2] and as a pioneer in advocating healthcare and wellness living, we are honoured for the opportunity to motivate the communities to embrace a healthier lifestyle through our Fitness Challenge."

KL Wellness City sees the Fitness Challenge as an opportunity to drive sports tourism in Malaysia as it is targeting both Malaysians and expatriate participants.

Taking place on 11 December 2022, the KL Wellness City Fitness Challenge welcomes racers to challenge themselves either as an individual or with their colleagues under the corporate category. The obstacle race is available in three age groups (Junior for 16 – 29 years old, Open for 30 – 44 years old, and Master for 45 years old and above) for both men and women, respectively.

The registration fee for the Fitness Challenge is priced at RM79 per person (RM99 after 31 October 2022), which comes with a goodie bag worth RM150, a race kit, a timing chip, an event tee, a finisher medal, post race meal, insurance, and an e-Certificate. Participants can register at https://register.racexasia.com/my/klfc22/registrations latest by 15 November 2022.

For more event updates, follow KL Wellness City's Facebook page @klwellnesscity.

Appendix

Top five participants under the corporate category (men and women, respectively) with the best time record will be bringing home these attractive cash prizes, along with trophies.

Cash prizes 1st Place RM5,000 2nd Place RM2,500 3rd Place RM1,000 4th Place RM500 5th Place RM250

For more info:- http://klwellnesscity.com/