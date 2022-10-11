KlearStack Becomes The first and the only document intelligence solution to launch the concept of Day Zero Accuracy

KlearStack provides about 20-30% higher data extraction accuracy on day zero itself, for documents that are completely unseen and new for machine learning models.

—

The current worldwide push towards digitization calls for intelligent data extraction and classification of documents. The days of manually entering data into systems are long gone. The limitations of conventional OCR software are likewise numerous. They do not contextualize the data they extract from the documents. They merely take it at face value.

With the aid of artificial intelligence, KlearStack can contextually comprehend data from various documents, including invoices, receipts, purchase orders, insurance policies, and more. Whether KlearStack has encountered your specific document layouts or not, KlearStack will precisely extract the data from those, and the data will then be automatically made available in KlearStack API. KlearStack refers to the measure of data interpretation accuracy of unseen documents as “Day Zero Accuracy”.

Day Zero Accuracy is one significant advantage that KlearStack AI has over competing for data extraction and document intelligence applications.

In addition to KlearStack’s high Day Zero Accuracy, as more and more documents are scanned and processed by data extraction and document intelligence software, data ETL gets better.

When any new variation of a supported document type is first uploaded to KlearStack AI, data is extracted with very high accuracy on the first try. This is at least 20-30% better than other tools in the market. With our study, we know that every 1% increase in accuracy generally means 5% to 10% improvement in ROI, depending on your specific situation. Hence starting with a very high baseline gives an ROI boost you can never imagine with other tools.

Day Zero Accuracy can substantially save the time and expense associated with data extraction and document classification, increasing productivity for your company.

Ashutosh Saitwal, CEO of KlearStack, said “KlearStack is the first and the only document intelligence solution to launch the concept of Day Zero Accuracy. It is for documents that are completely unseen, completely new, for our machine learning models. It is also applicable for variations in data, languages, layouts, and everything the machine learning models have not seen before. KlearStack achieves 20-30% higher accuracy than the competitors on day zero itself whether those are fixed format or even free-form document types”.

There are multiple benefits associated with the Day Zero Accuracy of KlearStack.

Straight Through Processing also improves much faster than other data extraction solutions. Nearly 100% STP is achieved with fixed-form documents. Examples of free-form documents are delivery notes, bank statements, purchase orders, invoices, receipts, etc. These are the document types that do not have a standardized template. As KlearStack is used, the accuracy keeps increasing from the day zero baseline as the machine learning models learn from the continuous usage and enhance accuracy further.

The business may handle documents considerably quicker if data is accurately pulled from documents on day zero itself. In addition, one will be able to handle more documents more quickly and accurately, especially during periods of intense business activity. Business agility and scalability will no longer be dependent on how fast you can flex your manual data processing capacity.

A business can save work hours by using KlearStack AI to automate document-centric operations. They can then use this time to focus on business growth and other critical functions.

About Day Zero Accuracy:

KlearStack's Day Zero Accuracy helps one to save time and money associated with data extraction and document classification.

