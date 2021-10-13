KLEVV Announces S1 and R1 Portable SSDs with Extreme Speeds

Stylish designs with integrated heatsink and superior USB-C connectivity

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 October 2021 - KLEVV , an emerging memory and storage brand introduced by Essencore, today announced its very first range of portable solid state drives (SSDs), the KLEVV R1 and KLEVV S1. Adopting incredible performance and stylish designs, both of them are ideal for active lifestyle users and creators that need to transfer large amounts of data, as fast as possible, across PCs, Macs and mobile devices.

KLEVV S1 Portable SSD – Extreme Performance with up to 2,000MB/s Transfer Speed













This compact, square and soft-edged portable SSD, the KLEVV S1, embodies an eye-catching yet minimalistic design. The metal-like border and stylish, glossy top surface reveals the uncompromising quality KLEVV insists on. The underside features a serrated aluminum heatsink that provides great thermal conductivity to ensure its outstanding sustained speed even in intense conditions.

The premium KLEVV S1 connects via USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20Gbps) transfer and easy USB-C connectivity to perform extreme data transmission speeds as fast as 2,000MB/s. The S1 fully supports both Windows and Mac OS, and is available in extra-large capacities of 1TB and 2TB. Type-C to C cable and C to A adapter are provided with the product for easy connectivity.

KLEVV R1 Portable SSD – Compact Design with Premium Copper Heatsink













The pocket-sized KLEVV R1 features a stylish dual texture with minimalistic black top cover and a translucent underside, exhibiting the uncompromising quality of KLEVV's unique details mixed with a modern design. Based on USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) standard, the R1 delivers satisfying read /write speed of up to 1,000MB/s and supports Windows, Mac OS, and Android system, connects via versatile USB-C port. It's available in both 500GB and 1TB capacity and goes with corresponding Type-C to C and C to A cables inside the package.

For better thermal conductivity, a high-quality copper heatsink is embedded, effectively dissipating additional heat generated during use, while the bilateral air venting provide opportunity for convection cooling. The premium design ensures a sustainable peak performance while also extending product lifespan.

KLEVV x T1 – Store our Memories Together

This year, KLEVV continues its collaboration with multi-talented Korean eSports team, T1, with another fantastic music video called "Store our memories together" and reveals the R1 portable SSD for the first time. Adapted from the song [Clouds] by Korean singer O3ohn, the ongoing KLEVV x T1 collaboration has received an extremely positive reception from fans. The video has been advertised on an LCK (League of Legends Champions Korea) broadcast channel sponsored by KLEVV and has achieved more than 1 million views on YouTube as of now.

Watch Now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwJcSAfGcmA

Full version with film-making: https://youtu.be/3aDwvHJPuaw

Data Recovery Ready to Go!

Every KLEVV S1 and R1 portable SSD offers a complimentary download of "Do Your Data Recovery Technician " by "DoYourData", which can recover deleted, formatted or even corrupted data rapidly and completely, giving users peace of mind. Both S1 and R1 include a three-year limited warranty.

Where to Buy

The R1 SSD is now available and the S1 is due for release in Q4 2021. For further information about each product, please contact local distributors.

KLEVV products are distributed by Tech Dynamic Ptd Ltd in Singapore. KLEVV lineups are also available at local online/offline channels.

Further Information:

Read more about the new KLEVV R1 SSD at https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/ssd/Klevv_R1_SSD

Click to watch the latest video of the KLEVV x T1 collaboration at KLEVV's YouTube Channel .





About Essencore

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited, a company founded by a group of key figures from the major memory IDMs, aims to become the world's top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution". The business strategy of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate ourselves in front of customers from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolio for customer's competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com .





About KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range includes gaming memory modules, microSDs, USB flash drives, and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality. All products are designed in South Korea, home of the world's top two largest memory IDMs. KLEVV memory has been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award in 2015, 2019 and 2021. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com .





