KLEVV Reveals New DDR5 Standard and Gaming Memory

Designed for Intel 12th Generation ‘Alder Lake’ platforms, QVL tested with leading motherboard brands

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 November 2021 - KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore, today announced the latest addition to its lineup of computer memory upgrades with new DDR5 memory series, including DDR5 standard memory and signature DDR5 series of overclocking/gaming RGB memory. KLEVV DDR5 memory offers assurance of QVL testing with major motherboard brands' Z690 platforms that support the latest Intel 12th Generation 'Alder Lake' Core Processors.













KLEVV DDR5 Standard Desktop and Laptop Memory: Outstanding Compatibility

KLEVV DDR5 standard desktop memory (U-DIMM) will adopt SK Hynix chips and will first launch in a 16GB capacity with JEDEC standard frequencies of 4,800MHz CL40-40-40 at a power-efficient 1.1V. KLEVV DDR5 standard desktop memory kits have passed QVL testing with Z690 motherboards from leading partners including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI, assuring outstanding compatibility for PC builders. Larger capacity 32GB modules and standard memory for laptops (SO-DIMM) will follow soon.





KLEVV DDR5 Overclocking/Gaming RGB Memory Series: New Color and Extreme Speeds of up to 6,400MHz

Arriving 2022, KLEVV DDR5 overclocking/gaming memory series continues the outstanding and unique design of current CRAS XR RGB, with the addition of a brand new white color tone to its RGB lighting effects; ideal for enthusiasts looking to bring a spark of speed and intense color into their gaming builds. KLEVV DDR5 overclocking/gaming memory series will feature extreme speeds of up to 6,400MHz. Exact specifications will be announced at the time of launch.





DDR5: Advances of a New Generation Memory Standard

DDR5 is the latest memory standard soon to be adopted by the PC ecosystem. Its key upgrades are larger capacities and considerably faster speeds compared to previous generation DDR technologies. The new standard incorporates Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) and On-Die Error Correcting Code (ODECC) technology on the DIMM for the first time, allowing KLEVV to tailor its memory designs for improved power efficiency, stability, and better overclocking effectiveness.

Product Availability and Where to buy

KLEVV DDR5 standard memory will be put into production by the end of Q4 2021, while its DDR5 overclocking/gaming memory series will be introduced in early 2022. Users may choose the latest DDR5 lineups to go with the next-gen DDR5 platforms.

KLEVV products are distributed by Tech Dynamic Ptd Ltd in Singapore. KLEVV lineups are also available at local online/offline channels.

Further Information

To watch KLEVV DDR5 video at https://youtu.be/km7k1JR_-2c

About Essencore

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited, a company founded by a group of key figures from the major memory IDMs, aims to become the world's top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution". The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate ourselves in front of customers from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolio for customer's competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com .

About KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range includes gaming memory modules, microSDs, USB flash drives, and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality. All products are designed in South Korea, home of the world's top two largest memory IDMs. KLEVV memory has been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award in 2015, 2019 and 2021. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com .





