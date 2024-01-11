Klimt Cairnhill: A New Benchmark in Luxury Living in Singapore's Prime District 9

An Exquisite Blend of Sophistication and Comfort, Now Unveiled at Klimt Cairnhill

The real estate landscape in Singapore's prime District 9 is witnessing a new era of luxury living with the unveiling of Klimt Cairnhill, a magnificent freehold residential development. Clad in a golden shimmer, this 36-storey architectural masterpiece with 138 exclusive units is set to redefine upscale living. Nestled in a locale where the rich and affluent reside, Klimt Cairnhill combines luxury amenities with serene living spaces, making it a beacon of sophistication in the heart of the city.



Developed by the esteemed Low Keng Huat, Klimt Cairnhill is priced between $2.65M for a 2 Bedroom unit and $5.766M for a 3 Bedroom unit, offering a variety of unit types including 2 Bedroom Prime, 2 Bedroom + Study, 3 Bedroom Premium, 4 Bedroom Deluxe, 4 Bedroom Prestige, and exclusive Penthouse units. This development caters to discerning buyers who appreciate the fusion of luxury and convenience.



A key highlight of Klimt Cairnhill is its amenities, designed to offer residents an unparalleled living experience. These include a 50m Lap Pool, a Heated Jacuzzi, a Meditation Deck, and a beautifully conserved bungalow serving as a clubhouse. The development's location is unbeatable, being a short walk from Newton and Orchard MRT stations and directly connected to the Orchard Road shopping belt.



The showflat, located along Leonie Hill at 69 Cairnhill Road, is open for viewing by appointment, providing a glimpse into the exquisite lifestyle that awaits. The unique architectural design of DP Architects Pte Ltd and the developer's commitment to luxury and quality are evident in every aspect of Klimt Cairnhill.



“We are proud to introduce Klimt Cairnhill to the discerning buyers of Singapore. Our vision was to create not just a residence, but a sanctuary in the city that speaks to the elegance and sophistication of our clients. Klimt Cairnhill is more than just a home; it’s a statement of luxury and exclusivity.” said a spokesperson for Low Keng Huat.



With a strategic location in the core central region, Klimt Cairnhill offers residents easy access to essential amenities such as shopping malls, primary and secondary schools, and MRT stations. The development’s site area spans 62,903 sqft, providing ample space for a range of facilities.



The project, launched on 28th August 2021, is expected to be completed by 3rd October 2025 or earlier. It is not just an investment in real estate but an opportunity to be part of a legacy and a lifestyle that is unmatched in Singapore's urban landscape.



Interested parties are encouraged to book an appointment with the sales team to experience the exclusive lifestyle that Klimt Cairnhill offers. For more details on pricing, available units, and to arrange a showflat viewing, prospective buyers can reach out to the developer sales team at NEWLAUNCHER.com.sg.



