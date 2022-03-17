KLM resumes flights to Bali

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, has resumed flights to Bali for the first time since April 2020. The first flight from Amsterdam, with a stop in Singapore arrived at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport on 9thMarch 2022.



KLM will operate two flights a week until mid-May and then plans to increase flights to three times weekly until end of September, subsequently increasing to five times weekly until end of October.

KLM's first flight on 9th March was welcomed by KLM's Country Manager for Indonesia, Mr. Jose Hartojo who said, "Being able to finally welcome our KLM flight again to the beautiful island of Bali and supporting the return of International tourism is a positive sign for travel. With the easing of quarantine measures we are hoping we can introduce more KLM flights soon."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic until 2 April 2020 KLM flew daily between Amsterdam and Bali via Singapore.

From 28 March 2022, KLM flights between Denpasar and Singapore are designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights offering quarantine free travel to Singapore. Travellers must meet all Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) requirements.

Flight schedule between Denpasar-Bali and Amsterdam

Route Period (2022) Flight number Day Departure Arrival DPS-AMS 09 March to 23 March KL836 Wed, Sat 20:55 08:15+1 24 March to 16 May Mon, Thu 20:35 07:50+1 17 May to 04 Sep Mon, Tue, Thu 05 Sep to 28 Oct Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun











AMS-DPS 09 Mar – 26 Mar KL813/KL835 Tue, Fri 20:05 19:45 27 Mar – 16 May KL835 Wed, Sun 21:00 19:25 17 May – 04 Sep KL835 Mon, Wed, Sun 05 Sep – 28 Oct KL813/KL835 Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun

Flight Schedule between Denpasar-Bali and Singapore

Route Period (2022) Flight number Day Departure Arrival DPS-SIN

VTL from 28 March 2022

09 March to 23 March KL836 Wed, Sat 20:55 23:35 24 March to 16 May Mon, Thu 20:35 23:15 17 May to 04 Sep Mon, Tue, Thu 05 Sep to 28 Oct Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun











SIN-DPS 09 Mar – 26 Mar KL813/KL835 Tue, Fri 17:00 19:45 27 Mar – 16 May KL835 Wed, Sun 16:50 19:25 17 May – 04 Sep KL835 Mon, Wed, Sun 05 Sep – 28 Oct KL813/KL835 Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

For over a century, KLM has been a pioneer in the airline industry. KLM is the oldest airline still operating under its original name and aims to be the leading European network carrier in customer centricity, efficiency and sustainability. The KLM network connects the Netherlands with all of the world's key economic regions and is a powerful engine driving the Dutch economy.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is part of the Air France–KLM Group. KLM is also a member of the global SkyTeam Alliance, which has 19 member airlines.