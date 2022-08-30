KLM resumes flights from Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For its winter 2022-2023 schedule, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will offer the following flights from Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta as of 31 October 2022.

From Kuala Lumpur , KLM offers four weekly non-stop flights to Amsterdam and will also resume four weekly flights to Jakarta .

, KLM offers four weekly non-stop flights to and will also resume four weekly flights to . From Jakarta , KLM offers four weekly flights to Kuala Lumpur and will increase its frequency to four weekly flights to Amsterdam via Kuala Lumpur .

, KLM offers four weekly flights to and will increase its frequency to four weekly flights to via . KLM also offers daily flight options from both Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta via Singapore with our interline partners.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic until April 2020, KLM offered daily flights from Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

KLM's Country Manager for Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, Mrs. Estee Ng commented, "After suspending flights for 2,5 years due to the COVID crisis, we are delighted to resume our direct flights again to Amsterdam from Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The resumption means more choice for our customers to connect between Europe and South East Asia."

Flight schedule between Kuala Lumpur –Amsterdam / Jakarta – Amsterdam

Valid from 31 October 2022 to March 2023

FLIGHT

NUMBER ROUTE DEPARTURE ARRIVAL DAYS AIRCRAFT KL809 Amsterdam – Kuala Lumpur 20:45 15:45+1 Tue-Thu-

Sat-Sun B777-200 Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta 17:05 18:10 Mon-Wed-

Fri-Sun KL810 Jakarta – Kuala Lumpur 19:25 22:30 Kuala Lumpur - Amsterdam 23:50 06:20+1



About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

For over a century, KLM has been a pioneer in the airline industry. KLM is the oldest airline still operating under its original name and aims to be the leading European network carrier in customer centricity, efficiency and sustainability.

The 170 destinations in the KLM network connect the Netherlands with all of the world's key economic regions and is a powerful economic engine.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is part of the Air France–KLM Group. KLM is also a member of the global SkyTeam Alliance, which has 19 member airlines.

