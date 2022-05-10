Klook And KAYAK Announce Expanded Integration, Enabling Users To Access One of the Largest Inventories Of Things-To-Do

The expanded integration will see both companies build on the successful integration of car rentals with things-to-do

The integration will support travel recovery in Asia - bringing West to East as borders and measures ease

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klook, a leading travel and leisure e-commerce platform and KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, today announced an expanded integration that will enable KAYAK users to access one of the largest inventories of Things-to-Do (TTD) across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

KAYAK will draw on Klook's leading supply strength to enable its users to have seamless access to Asia-Pacific's best things-to-do. KAYAK users will benefit from a wider range of attractions and experiences as they will now be able to discover over 490,000 activities in over 1000 destinations through Klook on KAYAK's Things-to-Do vertical .

"We're excited to be expanding our integration with Klook which will enable KAYAK users to have greater access to an extended variety of attractions and experiences," said Elia San Martin, VP & GM of APAC, KAYAK. "As travel continues to rebound in the APAC region - we are helping travelers access more travel options than ever before."

Since the integration of Car Rentals last year, KAYAK users have access to Klook's car rental coverage that spans over 9000 destinations across 500 vendors, unlocking one of the largest inventories in the Asia-Pacific region.

Marcus Yong, VP, Global Marketing, Klook said, "We're delighted to announce this global integration with KAYAK. The enhanced API-connectivity between the two companies will enable the post-pandemic traveler to have seamless access to the best things-to-do and car rentals globally. Borders in APAC are gradually opening up as measures ease. This is an opportune time for us to be at the forefront of travel recovery in the region and build on that momentum with KAYAK - especially as it brings more travelers over from the US and Europe to experience joy in Asia."

As part of this global integration, both companies may look to explore a series of co-marketing initiatives showcasing great travel deals and opportunities for users in the Asia Pacific region.

About Klook

Klook is the leading travel and leisure e-commerce platform for experiences and services anytime, anywhere. We curate the most joyful experiences so that users can satisfy their relentless curiosity for adventure and experiences at home and around the world. With our website and app, users can experience a world of joy, from attractions, tours to local transportation and stays. Founded in 2014, we are here to inspire and enable more moments of joy through over 490,000 activities in over 1,000 destinations.

About KAYAK