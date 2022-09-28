Klook leads Asia Pacific travel recovery with strong 300% QoQ revenue growth as it celebrates its eighth year of operations

Klook outlines a strong growth trajectory as it sees accelerated cross-border travel momentum and the relaxation of APAC border restrictions

Doubling down on inspiring travel with new experiences, marquee events, and enhancements to the platform

From 30 September to 14 October, consumers can enjoy a slew of joyful travel deals and win attractive prizes on Klook

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klook, a leading travel and experiences platform, announced today that it is seeing accelerated cross-border travel growth in Asia Pacific with one of its strongest quarters (over 300% QoQ growth) as it celebrates its eight anniversary. As part of the celebrations, Klook's customers can look forward to a slew of joyful deals as well as new travel features on the platform. With the recent relaxation of border measures across top APAC destinations, Klook aims to ride this trend and help consumers rediscover their joy for travel and to discover the best of what a destination has to offer.



Klook's Destination Discovery Feed

With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, travel interest remains high with Klook seeing more than 140% year over year increase in searches on the platform. Not only has the company quadrupled its bookable services, destinations such as Singapore, Korea, Australia and Malaysia are also seeing strong recovery, with Klook exceeding its pre-covid cross-border revenue by 40% for its best performing markets.

Klook has seen an incredible surge in interest since Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan reopened their doors to tourists, indicating high demand and excitement from travelers. Since Japan's reopening announcement, the company has seen a ten times increase in searches for Japan, with Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore travelers driving this demand.

"As Asia's leading travel and experiences platform, we are constantly pushing boundaries and striving to be the catalyst for tourism recovery in the region. Aside from exceeding pre-pandemic revenue in many of our markets, our strong 2Q demonstrates the strength of the brand and the industry in which we operate," said Ethan Lin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Klook. "In fact, as we celebrate our eighth anniversary, I'm proud to say that we've emerged much stronger and more resilient over the last two years, and the best is yet to come."

Klook has also been collaborating with tourism boards on multi-faceted partnerships to rebuild travel confidence and accelerate tourism recovery. These collaborations include creating engaging content to rekindle wanderlust, co-curating and co-developing new and unique experiences to cater to changing consumer behaviors, and creative regional marketing campaigns to encourage and capture consumers' desires to travel again. Among the most recent partnerships formed by the company are those with the Singapore Tourism Board, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Korea Tourism Organization, and Tourism Australia.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Travelers

"After more than two years of the pandemic, many travelers are excited to travel again. That is why we are doubling down on bringing the best experiences and marquee events to the platform such as Avatar: The Experience in Singapore to inspire and ignite wanderlust. The future of travel looks promising as we seize this opportunity to empower the next generation of travelers and bookable experiences," said Eric Gnock Fah, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Klook.

As travel recovers, experiences may soon become the currency of the future with travelers looking for authentic and quality experiences to share. In order to cater to evolving consumer habits and make the process of discovering and booking experiences more seamless, Klook will introduce several platform upgrades.

One notable feature is the re-engineering of the destination discovery feed powered by user generated content (UGC) from Klook's repository of over 7 million verified user reviews. With so much to explore in new and old destinations, both locally and overseas, customers can expect to see local recommendations from others on the best of what a destination has to offer. Klook will also introduce a new Trips feature, which allows users to automatically generate personalized trip itineraries that they can share easily with friends and family.

Joyful Deals for Travelers

Klook is partnering with its merchants to bring attractive prizes and the best travel deals for consumers. From 30 September to 14 October, consumers can participate in activities such as the Klook Joy Roulette, 8pm Flash Deals, Daily Destination Deals and more. The Klook Travel Fest is also back in full force, and travelers can expect an extended week of deals and offline events across Southeast Asia featuring fun games, special deals, entertainment and destinations booths to inspire and help consumers re-discover the joy of travel.

For more information on Klook's 8th anniversary travel deals, kindly visit https://www.klook.com/blog/exciting-things-klooks-8th-birthday .

About Klook

Klook is Asia's leading travel and experiences platform. We curate the most joyful experiences so that users can satisfy their relentless curiosity for adventure and experiences at home and around the world. With our website and app, users can experience a world of joy, from attractions, tours to local transportation and hotels. Founded in 2014, we are here to inspire and enable more moments of joy through over 490,000 activities in over 1,000 destinations.