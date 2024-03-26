KLUS Design Unveils Innovative LED Lighting Profile: SERPENT

KLUS Design is proud to announce the launch of their latest product, SERPENT, a revolutionary modular lighting system that is set to redefine the landscape of lighting design.

SERPENT is not just a lighting solution, but a testament to the power of innovation. This state-of-the-art modular system offers an unprecedented level of versatility, combining a sleek design with the ability to be configured in both linear and round arc options, making it the perfect fit for any space.

One of the standout features of SERPENT is its unique joining hardware, which simplifies the installation process, making it quick and easy. Whether you need it suspended or surface-mounted, SERPENT is designed to adapt to your specific design requirements. It also offers fully direct and indirect/direct directional options, providing a comprehensive lighting solution.

Product Information:

SERPENT system allows for quick and easy assembly into lighting systems.

Can also be used as a standalone lighting fixture.

SERPENT has the possibility to obtain UGR < 19.

High lighting efficacy.

SERPENT is made from low carbon footprint material, making it important for sustainable buildings.

ETL Sanitation Listed

Available 2D CAD and 3D BIM files, enabling lighting design in architectural programs.0

Product Specifications:

Material: aluminum

Mounting type: surface mounted, surface mounted

Height [H]: 3.5" (88 mm)

Shape: linear

IP protection rating: 20

Color Rendering Index CRI: 90

MacAdam’s ellipse: 3 SDCM

Protection class: I

KLUS Design continues to push the boundaries of lighting design, offering innovative solutions that illuminate spaces in new and unique ways.

Click Here For more information about SERPENT.



To see other KLUS LED lighting products, please visit our website. https://www.klusdesign.com



About the company: KLUS Company is a manufacturer of LED lighting extrusion designs and component systems that integrate flexible LED lights into everyday living spaces. These LED lighting extrusions and accessories, together with KLUS high-quality LED strips, provide an endless number of lighting solutions for both commercial and residential applications. KLUS LED lighting projects, both big and small, can be seen in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia as well as in dozens of countries in Europe.

