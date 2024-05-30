KLUS is Proud to Announce the Launch of Their Latest Product, the OLIS-K Illuminated Baseboard Fixture.

The OLIS-K Fixture makes it possible to build long runs of recessed illuminated baseboards. By combining the fixtures with inside and outside corner connector pieces, you can create unique LED installations where the fixture wraps around the corners with a constant glow.

OLIS-K Specifications



The OLIS-K is sized to fit into either 1/2” or 5/8” drywall. Due to its small size, it accommodates our PIKO Size LED Tape options, and PIKO size covers.

Three LED Tape Options:

K-1091-24 static white in five color temperatures

K-SHD-0960-24 high density LED diode grouping

K-RGB-1560-24 RGB color changing

Three Cover Options:

PIKO-7 Satin

PIKO-7 Black

BENCO-7 Frosted

Three Finish Options:

Silver Anodized

White Lacquered

Black Anodized



Extrusions available in 1m and 2m lengths



End caps available in matching finishes



Click Here for more information about the OLIS K

To see other KLUS LED lighting products, please visit our website. https://www.klusdesign.com﻿



About the company: KLUS Company is a manufacturer of LED lighting extrusion designs and component systems that integrate flexible LED lights into everyday living spaces. These LED lighting extrusions and accessories, together with KLUS high-quality LED strips, provide an endless number of lighting solutions for both commercial and residential applications. KLUS LED lighting projects, both big and small, can be seen in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia as well as in dozens of countries in Europe.

Contact Info:

Name: Engineering

Email: Send Email

Organization: KLUS, LLC

Address: 673 US Highway1 Vero Beach, FL 32962

Phone: 772-321-2260

Website: https://bit.ly/3X0jfh5



Video URL: https://vimeo.com/949479641

