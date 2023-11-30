Know! CPA Technology Trends; Magazine Designed Exclusively for CPAs

Tech Advisors is thrilled to introduce a brand-new, one-of-a-kind publication exclusively designed for CPAs - a magazine that is set to revolutionize the way CPAs interact with technology. This magazine goes beyond the mundane and dives deep into the heart of the industry's latest trends.

Konrad Martin, CEO and co-founder of Tech Advisors, a leading cybersecurity firm and technology solutions provider for small to mid-sized businesses, is excited to announce the launch of Know! CPA Technology Trends.

The proprietary publication, available through a free subscription online, is exclusively designed for CPAs and “is set to revolutionize the way CPAs interact with technology,” said Martin. “Our magazine goes beyond the mundane and dives deep into the heart of the industry’s latest trends to ensure that CPAs are well-informed and prepared to embrace the future.”

Key features of Know! CPA Technology Trends include sections on the latest developments in cybersecurity and tax software; optimizing business operations; and in-depth market research tailored specifically for CPAs.

The publication also serves as a platform for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas with like-minded CPAs who recognize the need to leverage technology to drive success in their practice.

“Our magazine is intended as a passport to the future of accounting, where innovation and efficiency go hand-in-hand,” said Martin.

For subscription information or to view electronically, visit www.knowmagazine.biz.

About Tech Advisors

Founded in 2005, Tech Advisors (www.tech-adv.com) is a complete technology solution provider, 100% committed to seeing that business owners have the most reliable, professional IT service. The firm, a family business, specializes in providing IT solutions including cybersecurity, compliance, cloud computing and more to growing businesses across a wide range of industries in Massachusetts and throughout the East Coast. Tech Advisors was named a Top 250 MSP (Managed Service Provider) in 2022 and a Top 250 MSSP (Managed Security Service Providers) in 2021; firm CEO Konrad Martin is an author of Cybersecurity and Small Business and is nationally recognized for his knowledge of compliance and cybersecurity issues. Tech Advisors maintains offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, Marlborough, MA and Palm Beach, FL. For additional information please visit their website at www.tech-adv.com, email info@tech-adv.com, or call (508) 359-4028.

