Kochi Prefecture Announces the Winners of "Yosakoi Challenge: Yosakoi Your Way to Happiness"

KOCHI, Japan, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kochi Prefecture, Japan launched the "Yosakoi Challenge: Yosakoi Your Way to Happiness" campaign to encourage people to submit, a one-minute video of themselves performing a Yosakoi dance on social media. The campaign, which ran from February 1st (Mon) to February 28th (Sun), saw the submission of a great number of videos showing happy, smiling faces from 16 countries and regions from all over the world. Please take a look at their videos and enjoy their joyful Yosakoi dances: http://yosakoi-nippon.jp/remix/archive.html



Yosakoi Challenge: Yosakoi Your Way to Happiness

From a total of 116 submissions received, 60 were chosen strictly at random. The successful candidates are listed here: https://yosakoi-nippon.jp/remix, and each will receive a set of Yosakoi goods from Kochi, the birthplace of the Yosakoi Dance.

About Kochi Prefecture

Kochi is a prefecture located in the island of Shikoku. It is nestled between the magnificent Pacific Ocean and a steep mountainous region, a beautiful tourist area blessed with a warm climate.

Kochi is full of astounding natural resources, including rivers of the best quality in Japan (Shimanto River, and Niyodo River), as well as a great variety of magnificent geographical features (Muroto Global Geopark Center, Ashizuri-Uwakai National Park, and Shikoku Karst), providing an abundance of colorful scenery and great beauty.

Official web site "Visit Kochi Japan": https://visitkochijapan.com/zh_TW

What is the Yosakoi Dance?

Kochi Prefecture, Japan, is the birthplace of the Yosakoi festival, one of the most representative festivals of Japan, and well known in over 200 Japanese regions and 29 countries and regions worldwide. The Yosakoi Dance is the dance of the festival, featuring dancers holding a pair of instruments in their hands, which produce a rhythmic, clapping sound. Dancers move around freely to music based on a variety of dance styles, including Japanese dance.

Kochi Product Range Launch

We are currently living in a world where people are unable to enjoy international travel. With this in mind, we have launched a special Kochi product range at the Nangang Branch of the Tsutaya Bookstore, to allow people from Taiwan to enjoy products from Kochi. This product range is available for a limited time only, from March 1st (Mon) to April 30th (Fri), 2021. This launch is based on the theme of "Sharing delicious food and beautiful scenery from Kochi with family," offering miscellaneous goods to bring you the essence of Yosakoi festivals, Japanese sake brewed using the clear water from Kochi rivers, and more. Please feel free to visit the Tsutaya Bookstore, Nangang Branch, and enjoy the highlights of Kochi Prefecture.

For more details: https://visitkochijapan.com/zh_TW/news/588

Introducing Kochi Prefecture on WakuWaku Japan

On March 20th (Sat) and 21st (Sun), 2021, WakuWaku Japan will feature tourist information about Kochi Prefecture on its website. Please feel free to take a look.

