Kolormatrix Introduces A New Lineup of Products

The renowned firm adds products to its offerings that feature brands such as Hotronix, DTF Shop Package, SAATI, and ROQ.

Kolormatrix, a leading provider of screen printing solutions, is thrilled to announce the introduction of a range of products from various renowned brands. This strategic move elevates the company’s offerings, providing customers with a broader selection of essentials.

The representative at the firm stated, “We are delighted to add products from brands such as Hotronix, DTF Shop Package, SAATI, and ROQ.”

Kolormatrix has been committed to meeting the evolving needs of its customers by offering the latest products in the industry. With this new lineup of essentials, Kolormatrix aims to enhance its reputation as a one-stop destination for screen printers and decorators further.

Among the diverse brands in Kolormatrix’s expanded product lineup are Hotronix, DTF Shop Package, SAATI, Exile, and ROQ. Each brand brings its unique expertise and high-quality products to the table, allowing Kolormatrix customers to access a comprehensive selection.

Hotronix, a trusted name in heat press equipment, offers a wide range of Hotronix screen printing essentials, machines, and accessories designed for beginners and seasoned professionals.

With Hotronix products now available at Kolormatrix, the firm seeks to offer heat press solutions to its customers.

The DTF Shop Package, another exciting addition to Kolormatrix’s portfolio, offers DTF printer machines. This package includes all the equipment and supplies to start DTF printing efficiently, allowing customers to expand their services and create stunning full-color designs on various textiles.

SAATI, a global leader in producing mesh and chemicals for screen printing, brings its SAATI screen printing solutions to Kolormatrix’s product lineup.

On the other hand, Exile offers screen printing tools, such as squeegees, scoop coaters, and screen cleaning products, which enhance the efficiency and precision of the screen printing process, making them essential tools for screen printers.

ROQ, a pioneer in automatic screen printing machines, brings cutting-edge technology to Kolormatrix’s offerings. With ROQ’s screen printing machines, screen printers can significantly boost their productivity while maintaining excellent print quality and efficiently meeting the demands of high-volume orders.

The representative at the firm added, “With these additions, they believe they can offer a more comprehensive and versatile range of products to cater to the evolving needs of their valued customers.”

Kolormatrix’s dedication to customer satisfaction extends beyond offering a wide range of products. By providing these products, the firm is committed to offering screen printing solutions that make a difference.



About the company: Kolormatrix is a leading supplier of screen printing and apparel decoration supplies serving the screen printing community. With a commitment to excellence, Kolormatrix offers a wide range of products, including screen printing equipment, inks, emulsions, heat press machines, and more. Their dedication to customer satisfaction and industry expertise have made them a trusted partner for businesses.

