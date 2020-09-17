Komet Announces Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting GlobeNewswire September 17, 2020

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komet Resources Inc. (“Komet” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: KMT) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on September 15, 2020.

Mr. Robert Wares, Chairman and interim President of Komet, commented: “The Corporation obtained outstanding shareholder support for all tabled items, including name change to Brunswick Exploration, and we are very happy to welcome Ms. Amy Satov and Mr. Jeff Hussey to the Board of Directors. A new trading symbol for Brunswick Exploration will be announced as soon as approval from the TSX Venture Exchange is received. Closing of the current previously announced financing is expected to occur at month’s end, which will allow the company to launch its new exploration programs in New Brunswick and Quebec.”

Results from shareholders' votes are as follows: Election of Directors The following persons were nominated as directors of the Corporation; the detailed voting results are as follows: Nominees Votes For % For Withheld % Withheld Pierre Colas 42,962,215 99.955 % 19,500 0.045 % Jeff Hussey 42,962,215 99.955 % 19,500 0.045 % André Le Bel 42,962,215 99.955 % 19,500 0.045 % Amy Satov 42,962,215 99.955 % 19,500 0.045 % Mathieu Savard 42,962,215 99.955 % 19,500 0.045 % Robert Wares 42,962,215 99.955 % 19,500 0.045 % Appointment of Auditors Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, professional chartered accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the current year: Votes For % For Withheld % Withheld 43,077,271 100% 0 0%

Name Change

The special resolution to authorize an amendment to the Articles of the Corporation changing the name of the Corporation from “Les Ressources Komet inc. / Komet Resources Inc.” to “Brunswick Exploration Inc.” was approved as follows:

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against 42,799,715 99.577% 182,000 0.423%

Change of Head Office

The special resolution to authorize an amendment to the Articles of the Corporation changing the head office of the Corporation to the district of Montréal was approved as follows:

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against 42,799,715 99.577% 182,000 0.423%

Investor Relations/information:

Mr. Robert Wares, Chairman and interim President (r.wares@kometgold.com).

