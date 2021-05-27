Komo and Brankas launch Open Banking in the Philippines

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komo, the digital banking service created by EastWest, has partnered with Open Banking provider Brankas to enable instant in-app deposits.



With this partnership, Komo users can now instantly top-up their balance directly from the app. All they need to do is tap the plus (+) button next to the account balance, enter the amount they wish to top-up, and select a source bank through Brankas' secure SDK flow to deposit money to their Komo account.

Through Brankas' secure fund transfer APIs and extensive bank integration suite, customers can receive money from their choice of leading Philippine banks; instantly and without leaving the Komo app!

"Now, cashing in from the Komo app is more seamless and secure for our customers. Instant in-app cash-in has been a widely requested feature for customers since we launched and we're glad to finally launch this feature with Branka's secure API integration while offering a wide variety of partner banks to choose from." Isabelle Yap, Komo's business lead.

Todd Schweitzer, Brankas CEO, remarked: "At Brankas, we're impressed with Komo team's passion for their customers. Komo provides a beautiful, intuitive, and secure neobanking experience, raising the standard for Philippine consumer banking. At Brankas, we believe Filipinos should have more choice and flexibility in managing their hard-earned money, and we're excited to partner with Komo to introduce customer-centric Open Banking solutions."

About Komo by East West Bank

Komo is a digital banking service by EastWest Bank offered through the EastWest Rural Bank. Komo makes it easy for customers to enjoy all the benefits of keeping their money online, meaning there are no branches, no waiting in lines, and no hidden fees. Komo was created to give users more control and flexibility when it comes to managing their money, thus the tagline -- "Kontrol Mo ang Pera Mo"—hence, Ko-Mo. They offer high-interest savings accounts, a VISA debit card that gives customers free withdrawals, secure bills payment, and free fund transfer services which are all accessible through the Komo app on your mobile phone.

Komo is available to download for free for Android and iOS from Play Store, App Store and App Gallery.

About Brankas

Brankas is the leading Open Finance technology provider in Southeast Asia. They provide API-based solutions, data and payments solutions for financial service providers (like banks, lenders and e-wallets) and online businesses. Brankas partners with banks to build and manage their Open Finance infrastructure, producing APIs for real-time payments, identity and data, new account opening, remittances, and more. With Brankas' secure Open Banking technology, online businesses, fintech companies and digital banks can leverage Brankas APIs to craft new digital experiences for their users.

