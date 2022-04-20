KONE Experience maps out the sustainable cities of the future

Setting new standards for the built environment

Driving green transition, productivity and adaptability

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In ASEAN, where more than 50% of the population live in urban areas, cities play a crucial role in the economic growth and advancement of the region. However, cities are also where infrastructures are strained and pollution happens. KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, brought together some of the greatest minds in sustainable urban development with the inaugural KONE Experience 2022 event to discuss how cities can grow without jeopardising the quality of life.

"We wanted to facilitate ideas that create a better future for people who live in the cities," said Henrik Ehrnrooth, President and CEO of KONE. "By tackling some of the industry's most pressing challenges with some of the most influential voices, we are taking this opportunity to shape our industry and to set new standards for the built environment," he added.

Among those who weighed in are Dr. Cheong Koon Hean, Chair of the Centre for Liveable Cities and Chair of the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities Singapore, Thomas Heatherwick, renowned British designer and Matt Gough, Innovation Director at Mace.

"By 2050, there will be nearly 10 billion people on this planet. About 70% are estimated to want to move into cities. To accommodate this, there will be a great number of new buildings and infrastructure to design, construct, upgrade and maintain, but it must be done responsibly," shared Matt Gough.

Developers, architects and investors are already recognising the need for green credentials. People are demanding better performing buildings and infrastructure in relation to climate management. Governments globally can lean into investing in new technologies, circular materials and renewable energy sources to help drive green transition and productivity, by working across sectors and collaborating for long-term results.

Dr Cheong explained, "In Singapore, we take a long-term view to help us to prioritise our resources. We are going to introduce a carbon tax that will be painful. But we give people plenty of notice to transit. The price of carbon will go up progressively - to $50 to $80 a tonne in 2030, compared to the low today of $5 (a tonne). We have to make this transition by working with industries and public private partnerships."

As the cities grow, the importance of looking into the quality of urban life increases. Thomas Heatherwick noted "The catastrophe that's been unfolding around ourselves over the last century, is about the places that were not designed for human emotions. There is no value in sustainably constructed buildings if people feel they contribute nothing to the city."

For more in-depth discussions that challenge industry thinking and inspire how we can build better together, a replay is available at: https://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/events/experienceevent/#kone-experience-apacne

For media inquiries:

Malar Ramalingam, Superson

Tel: +60 12 508 8624

Email: malar.ramalingam@superson.co

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com