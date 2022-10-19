KONE Malaysia signals its next phase of growth with hire of Managing Director Teoh Tze Ping

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, today announces the hire of veteran technology leader Teoh Tze Ping as Managing Director to scale the business in Malaysia. KONE supports the nation's smart city goals through the use of technology in buildings to enhance the quality of life and create a more sustainable living environment.

"KONE is the leader in smart and sustainable building flow, with the most energy efficient elevators in the industry. Malaysia has firmly set a course to become a smart nation, and support its people with technology to ease their day-to-day lives. KONE has a unique opportunity to work together with building owners and government authorities to reach this goal with the added benefit of saving energy and helping companies hit their strong ESG targets." said Teoh Tze Ping, Managing Director of KONE Malaysia.

Tze Ping has over two decades of experience in the energy, electronics and IT industry, with 18 years in key managerial positions. Companies include top brands such as Philips, Samsung, Microsoft, and most recently Schneider Electric.

KONE Malaysia recently won a Sustainability and CSR Malaysia Award in the category of Elevators and Escalators for their efforts in ethics and compliance, environmental sustainability and social initiatives. Tze Ping will use KONE's award winning reputation in sustainability to cement its products as key components in the development of smart buildings, ensuring the creation of Malaysia's smart nation is done in an efficient and sustainable way.

"Teoh Tze Ping has a strong background in leadership roles from large corporations. His track record in growing these businesses along with his excellent client relations will mean he is able to take KONE Malaysia to its next phase of growth," says Samer Halabi, Executive Vice President of KONE APAC, Middle East and Africa.

Teoh Tze Ping is available for introductions, further comments or media interviews.

Media contacts: Laura Cooke, +65 9115 7617, laura.cooke@explore-communications.com

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life.

As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle.

Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings.

We operate in more than 60 countries around the world, serving approximately 550,000 customers. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, we have seven global R&D centers and 10 manufacturing units in 7 countries, as well as a worldwide network of agents and authorized distributors. In 2021, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.5 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.KONE.sg

The following files are available for download: