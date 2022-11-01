KONE'S STRATEGY: SUSTAINABLE SUCCESS WITH CUSTOMERS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd is a subsidiary of KONE Corporation headquartered in Helsinki, Finland and have been physically presence in Malaysia since 1982.



KONE provides its customers with industry-leading elevators, escalators and innovative solutions for modernization and maintenance, and is one of the global leaders in its industry.

KONE's strategy phase 2021–2024 is called Sustainable success with customers. They focuses on increasing the value they create for their customers with new intelligent solutions and embed sustainability even deeper across all of their operations.

The big shift KONE drives with the new strategy is-

Sustainability in everything KONE does . They think about sustainability in a broad sense, covering their offering, operations and culture, encompassing the environmental aspect, but also diversity and inclusion, safety, quality and ethics and compliance;

Expanding the scope of business with customers through value-added solutions, creating significant new revenue streams for KONE and supporting their customer's differentiation.

Environment impact area- helping customers to achieve their green building targets

Environmental sustainability and the well-being of citizens are at the center of green urbanism. KONE aims to be the best partner for climate resilient and sustainable buildings throughout their life cycle.

The demand for more sustainable communities can be addressed, in part, through green and smart buildings. In transforming the built environment, circular material flows and net zero emissions play a key role.

Their offering includes KONE People Flow® Planning and Consulting services and solutions, best-in-class energy-efficient solutions, and sustainable materials. Energy-efficient features lay the foundation for low-carbon building operations.

They use healthy and durable materials that contribute to good indoor air quality. Up to 90% of the materials in their solutions can be recovered. Supported by relevant documentation, the new and innovative interior materials of, for example, the KONE DX Class elevators meet the green building certification requirements for LEED, BREEAM, WELL, Ecolabel, Nordic Swan, and other local green building labels.

The long lifetime of their products can be extended even further with their maintenance and modernization services. With the customizable maintenance services, including intelligent KONE 24/7 Connected Services, KONE can predict issues and take action before problems occur. In 2021, KONE launched KONE CareTM DX carbon-neutral maintenance, followed by carbon-neutral KONE DX Class elevators in 2022.