Kong Rolls: Revolutionizing the Toilet Paper Industry with Bamboo Innovation

A fresh and trailblazing toilet paper brand is ecologically surrounding the market with bamboo tissue. Founded by Jimmy Ayash and Carlos Polo, who were university students, Kong Rolls is determined to make the toilet paper industry more sustainable by providing a product made from recycled materials.

The companies' co-founders were both deeply attached to ecological preservation, and they, accordingly, thought it necessary to devise a way to combat deforestation.

Toilet paper used throughout the world is as a result of deforestation and is the cause of 27,000 trees being cut down daily. Consequently, the situation promotes environmental degradation. In response, Ayash and Polo introduced a product manufactured from bamboo, a renewable resource that can be grown quickly and reaped without damaging ecosystems, as a solution.

Jimmy Ayash, a graduate of Taft School, a preparatory high school in Watertown, Connecticut, and a current student at the University of Miami, and his teammate Carlos Polo introduced sustainability goals to their business. "It is our major goal to give a new direction to the industry by motivating everybody to make a 'small change, big impact' by buying our bamboo toilet paper," Ayash emphasized.

Kong Rolls produces environmentally friendly and top-quality products. The bamboo toilet paper is soft enough to be pleasant but strong enough to provide a steady and continuous user experience. It is even more important to be free of BPAs and PFAs, common compounds usually found in conventional toilet paper. Other than that, Kong Rolls are unbleached, which means that their biodegradability is better than that of others, and they are also septic-safe.

Their bamboo is sourced sustainably, and stringent quality checks ensure customers get an excellent product with all the luxury features. Kong Rolls' main goals are its commitment to environmental and ethical standards and the level of quality control achieved.

