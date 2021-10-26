Kontron Launches A New 3.5" Single Board Computer To Help Developers Build An AI-enabled Embedded System

TAIPEI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT / Embedded Computing Technology, launches a new 3.5" single board computer, named 3.5"-SBC-TGL, powered by 11th Generation Intel® Core™ U-Series and Celeron® 6000 Series processors (Code Name: Tiger Lake UP3), to help system developers build a low-latency, graphics-demanding and AI-enabled embedded system for smart retail, industrial automation, smart city, healthcare or similar IoT / AIoT related applications.



Kontron 3.5"-SBC-TGL

Native AI Inferencing Capabilities

Besides the greater computing performance and nearly twice graphics performance improvement driven by the processor and its integrated next-generation Iris® Xe Graphics processing unit, 3.5"-SBC-TGL brings native AI capabilities to developers looking to add vision-based intelligence to their systems. The integrated GPU is able to handle up to 96 execution units to program highly parallel workloads and the built-in Intel® Deep Learning Boost (Intel® DL Boost) can help accelerate AI workloads as well. That is, 3.5"-SBC-TGL is capable of providing sufficient AI inference performance without needing an additional dedicated graphics card. That can reduce system integration costs, power consumption, thermal output and space requirements.

8K UHD Output Support

Furthermore, 3.5"-SBC-TGL has two DisplayPort connectors on the I/O panel and supports up to two 8K video output channels at 60 frames per second with virtually no lag, dropped frames or stuttering. Alternatively, it can output four parallel DisplayPort signals, via two additional DisplayPort connectors routed from the extended board-to-board connector, to playback 4K video at 60 frames per second for video wall, control room visualization or other multi-monitor applications.

Faster Networking Performance

In addition to a GbE LAN port, 3.5"-SBC-TGL offers another 2.5 GbE LAN port to satisfy the growing broadband networking needs. Partial variants support Intel® Time Coordinated Computing (Intel® TCC) and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) to enable ultra-reliable low-latency networking within a system and between systems.

Great Scalability & Diverse Applications

Besides a board-to-board connector for the expansion of additional I/O ports or functions via a daughter board, 3.5"-SBC-TGL supports configurable TDP from 12 to 28 watts for the models with Core™ processors. The flexibility allows a system to be designed according to the cooling techniques used and the applications targeted. The board supports both commercial-grade and industrial-grade operating temperatures of 0 °C ~ 60 °C and -40 °C ~ 85 °C respectively, and can be integrated into a variety of applications ranged from domestic to commercial and even harsh industrial environments.

To learn more about 3.5"-SBC-TGL, please visit: https://www.kontron.com/en/products/3.5--sbc-tgl/p160182

