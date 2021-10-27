Kontron Launches A New 3.5" Single Board Computer To Help Developers Build An AI-enabled System

TAIPEI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT / Embedded Computing Technology, launches a new 3.5" single board computer, named 3.5"-SBC-TGL, powered by 11th Generation Intel® Core™ U-Series processors (Tiger Lake UP3), to help system developers build a low-latency, graphics-demanding and AI-enabled embedded system for smart retail, industrial automation, smart city, healthcare or similar IoT / AIoT applications.



Kontron 3.5"-SBC-TGL

Native AI Capabilities

Besides the enhanced computing and graphics performance driven by the processor and its integrated next-generation Iris® Xe Graphics processing unit, 3.5"-SBC-TGL brings native AI capabilities to developers looking to add vision-based intelligence to their systems. The integrated GPU is able to handle up to 96 execution units to program highly parallel workloads and the built-in Intel® Deep Learning Boost can help accelerate AI workloads. That is, 3.5"-SBC-TGL is capable of providing sufficient AI inference performance without an additional dedicated graphics card. That can reduce integration costs, power consumption, thermal output and space requirements.

8K UHD Support

Furthermore, 3.5"-SBC-TGL has two DisplayPort connectors on the I/O panel and supports up to two 8K video output channels at 60 frames per second with virtually no lag, dropped frames or stuttering. Alternatively, it can output four parallel DisplayPort signals, via two additional DisplayPort connectors routed from the board-to-board connector, to playback 4K video at 60 frames per second.

Faster Networking

In addition to a GbE LAN port, 3.5"-SBC-TGL offers another 2.5 GbE LAN port to satisfy the growing broadband networking needs. Partial variants support Intel® Time Coordinated Computing and Time-Sensitive Networking to enable ultra-reliable low-latency networking within a system and between systems.

Great Scalability & Diverse Applications

Besides a board-to-board connector for additional I/O or function expansion, 3.5"-SBC-TGL supports configurable TDP from 12 to 28 watts. The flexibility allows a system to be designed according to the cooling techniques used and the applications targeted. The board supports commercial-grade and industrial-grade operating temperatures and can be integrated into a variety of applications ranged from domestic to commercial and harsh industrial environments.

To learn more about 3.5"-SBC-TGL, please visit: https://www.kontron.com/en/products/3.5--sbc-tgl/p160182

About Kontron

As a part of technology group S&T, Kontron offers a combined portfolio of secure and innovative hardware, middleware and services based on reliable state-of-the-art embedded technologies for IoT and Industry 4.0. For more information, please visit www.kontron.com, dial +886-2-2799-2789 or email SalesAsia@kontron.com.

