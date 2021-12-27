Kopi Kenangan, Indonesia's Fastest Growing New Retail F&B chain, Hits Unicorn Status with Series C Fundraise

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kopi Kenangan, Indonesia's fastest growing New Retail F&B chain, well-known for its great tasting coffee, today announced that it has raised $96m in the first closing of a Series C funding, giving the company a valuation of more than $1bn. The oversubscribed Series C round was led by Tybourne Capital Management, with participation from existing investors including Horizons Ventures, Kunlun, and B Capital, and new investor Falcon Edge Capital.

The funding round comes as Kopi Kenangan is seeing strong domestic demand for its expanded product offerings such as its bread brand Cerita Roti, its "chicken on the go" brand Chigo, and soft-cookies brand Kenangan Manis, as well as the continued rapid growth of its home-grown coffee brand including the latest topping addition, Sultan Boba. The company has delivered strong top-line growth during the past 12 months, with year-on-year sales more than doubling and it has maintained profitability due to its robust store-level margins and attractive store-level payback period. Over the past year, Kopi Kenangan's app has become the most downloaded and best-rated coffee app in Indonesia.

With the latest round of funding, Kopi Kenangan will accelerate the expansion of its new brands, Cerita Roti, Chigo and Kenangan Manis across Indonesia, and will continue to build the Kopi Kenangan network and broaden its footprint internationally.

Edward Tirtanata, Co-founder and CEO of Kopi Kenangan said: "I am very pleased to announce this fundraising, which positions us as the first New Retail F&B Unicorn from Southeast Asia. The continuing support of our investors, as well as the new backers in this funding round, is a testament to our continued focus on increasing store productivity and using technology to create the best user experience for our customers. Our mission is to be the most-loved consumer brand in Southeast Asia and, as part of our five-year vision, we remain committed to rapidly expanding our footprint to thousands of stores across Southeast Asia and broadening our offerings."

Kopi Kenangan was founded in 2017 by Edward Tirtanata, James Prananto, and Cynthia Chaerunnisa, targeting a gap in the market in Indonesia between the high-priced coffee served at international coffee chains, and the instant coffee sold in the country's many street stalls. Customers were offered the convenience of ordering through an app and either having coffee delivered to their doorstep or picking it up at one of Kopi Kenangan's many stores across the country. This new retail online and offline model has been embraced by consumers and in a little over 4 years Kopi Kenangan has grown to employ more than 3,000 staff in over 600 stores across 45 cities. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company learnt to quickly adapt to the changing business environment and challenges by employing new strategies, such as adopting contactless booking requests which accelerated its revenue and user base. It has served 40 million cups of coffee in the last 12 months and is expected to serve 5.5 million cups per month in Q1 2022.

Bosun Hau, Managing Director of Tybourne Capital Management said: "In a few short years, Edward and James, together with the highly experienced management team, have grown the business significantly and helped it navigate the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. We are extremely excited about the potential of Kopi Kenangan as it continues to tap into the rapidly growing F&B market in Southeast Asia. The strength of the Kopi Kenangan team, coupled with their entrepreneurial spirit, deep knowledge of the F&B industry and their ability to use technology to retain and engage with customers and improve efficiency and sales, bodes well for the future of this new Indonesian unicorn."

About Kopi Kenangan

Kopi Kenangan is Indonesia's fastest growing New Retail F&B chain well-known for its great tasting coffee, with over 600 outlets across 45 cities. Kopi Kenangan was founded in 2017, targeting a gap in the market between high-priced coffee served by international coffee chains and instant coffee sold at many of the country's roadside kiosks and street stalls. In 2020, Kopi Kenangan expanded into the food industry by launching a bread brand called Cerita Roti, and later in 2021, launched a "chicken on the go" brand named Chigo and soft-cookies brand Kenangan Manis. Through understanding and exploring local flavors as well as a 'new retail' online and offline model that focuses on the customer experience, Kopi Kenangan has a vision to become the largest food and beverage business in Indonesia, and Southeast Asia, through affordable quality products, fast and friendly service, quality control, and creative business development. Kopi Kenangan has raised over $[240m] to date from high quality investors such as Sequoia Capital India, Verlinvest, Sofina, Horizon Ventures, B Capital and more.

About Tybourne Capital Management

Tybourne Capital Management is a global growth investor in public and private equity markets, focusing on investments in the Consumer, Financials, Healthcare and TMT sectors. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Hong Kong with an office in San Francisco. Tybourne manages long duration capital on behalf of prominent non-profits, university endowments, sovereigns, corporate pensions and family offices.

