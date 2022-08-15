Kor-eta(k-eta) announced a more convenient entry for travelers into Korea.

—

Korea is well-known for K-Pop, K-Food, and K-Drama. As K-Culture is going viral throughout the globe each month, more and more people are looking to visit Korea this summer. The Korea Electronic Travel Authorization KOR-ETA(K-eta) system is a system that allows foreign visitors without a visa to obtain a KOR-ETA(K-eta) in advance and obtain a travel authorization online in advance so that they can travel to Korea conveniently.

Compared to traditional methods, Kor-eta is a much more convenient and easier way to get entry into Korea. One of the biggest advantages of Kor-eta is that, through a single application, the traveler can apply for himself, his family members, and friends. As long as the destination is the same, they don’t have to apply individually for k-eta to enter Korea. The application process is also much smoother than what can be carried out online using a PC or smart device. Before the applicant’s request for an electronic visa, he has the flexibility to modify it and resubmit it for approval. In general, if a traveler makes an error in their application more than three times, they cannot re-apply within six months.

Additionally, there was one incident a traveler experienced at the airport. The passport number applied to k-eta was written in English ‘O’ instead of the number ‘0’ which stopped him from boarding the flight. This traveler had to re-apply for the K-ETA and book another flight.

This is the reason kor-eta’s main target is to help the travelers get approved and fix any issues that might arise. User-friendly global checkout, a global user-friendly Internet environment, and friendly support are what make Kor-eta shine. They make sure all the applicants complete the application with the attached passport and correct any issues that may cause rejection before submitting it. Even if an incorrect photo or passport is attached to the application, the friendly support of Kor-eta will guide the applications to correct the mistakes and get all the approvals in one go.

Bistra Korea, which has provided global marketing and MICE services for 18 years, provides a very efficient service in terms of convenience. Foreigners who have obtained KOR-ETA(K-eta) permission, do not have to fill out the immigration form and can enter Korea quickly without waiting. In addition, the complicated procedure can be greatly simplified as foreign businessmen do not need to visit the diplomatic mission abroad for visa issuance.

This digital permit is applicable to citizens of countries that have a visa waiver agreement with Korea or citizens of countries that can enter Korea without a visa.

An official from Bistra said, “We have started an all-in-one travel authorization service that helps travelers receive KOR-ETA(K-eta) at any time using their PC or mobile 365 days a year, and we are looking for KOR-ETA(K-eta) service partners in KOR-ETA(K-eta) destination countries around the world.”

KOR-ETA(K-eta) allows foreigners to visit Korea for tourism, business meetings, and other short-term visits. The validity period is 2 years, and the person can visit Korea multiple times during that period. The system checks if the applicant can enter Korea without a visa before arriving at the border. KOR-ETA(K-eta) enhances the visitor experience by making borders safer and more efficient.

Through the easy-to-use KOR-ETA(K-eta) online and mobile service, Bistra Korea aims to enable visitors to obtain KOR-ETA(K-eta) as smoothly as possible. It takes about 5 minutes to complete the entire KOR-ETA(K-eta) application process. It takes minutes.

Visitors to Korea must apply for a KOR-ETA(K-eta) at least 72 hours before boarding a flight or vessel to Korea. If all the information provided by the individual is true, they will receive an email with the evaluation results within 24 hours. However, if the information is incorrect, the application may be rejected.

For those who are new or have difficulty applying, videos are provided in 8 languages. One can search for koreta or kor-eta on YouTube, and Galaxy mobile phone users around the world can get 'beautiful Korea travel photo themes' from the Samsung smartphone theme store, which will be released soon.

An official from Bistra Korea said, "We will do our best to provide beautiful travel memories in Korea with more convenient services. Our KOR-ETA(K-eta) service is a huge step in that direction.”

The KOR-ETA application fee is US$33. The person can pay with overseas credit and debit cards such as VISA, Master, JCB, and Express. If the KOR-ETA(K-eta) is not accepted, the amount paid will not be refunded. Therefore, it is always better to double-check the details before applying for the KOR-ETA(K-eta).

After applying for KOR-ETA(K-eta), visitors to Korea usually get the evaluation result by email within 24 hours, or a few days depending on the complexity of the situation.

One can check the progress of the application by simply entering the KOR-ETA(K-eta) application number and email ID.

Currently, Korea has granted visa-free or visa-free travel to 112 countries, including New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and the United States. Therefore, visitors from these countries must obtain KOR-ETA(K-eta) approval before traveling to Korea.

Before using the service, please check the ETA application conditions and check the countries that signed the Visa Waiver Agreement and those that allow visa-free entry to South Korea.

