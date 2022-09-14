Korea’s Leading Healthy Drinks Company Dongseo Wellbeing Is Bringing Their Raw Material Concentrate Technology to the US Market

Dongseo Wellbeing is responsible for direct distribution through strict quality control to produce reliable and safe products produced in a hygienic manufacturing facility that has received HACCP application certification and international ISO certification from the Food Safety Management Certification Institute.

Dongseo Wellbeing is responsible for direct distribution through strict quality control to produce reliable and safe products produced in a hygienic manufacturing facility that has received HACCP application certification and international ISO certification from the Food Safety Management Certification Institute.

Cantabile Sweet American and Cantabile Hazilnet, two of the company's best-selling products, have recently expanded into a number of new markets in the United Kingdom and North America, which has helped boost their export success. It is created with exceptional coffee beans from Ethiopia and Kenya, as well as coffee beans from Colombia and Brazil. As a result, it has a body that is smooth and clean, and it has a flavor that is crisp. It is a coffee of superior quality since it is crafted with at least 35.5% of the coffee extract that is obtained by roasting and grinding coffee beans of a specified grade or higher.

Dongseo Wellbing’s Cantabile Black Americano has deep flavor and acidity with a savory and soft sweet scent, so you can feel the clean sweetness of a cafe store at home.

Dongseo Wellbeing has the core technology of low-temperature extraction technology and HTST sterilization technology of raw coffee beans that maintain the flavor of high-temperature coffee. It can produce the best coffee products and is responsible for distribution through product development and strict quality control.

Cantabile line also has drinks, Double Mango Ade, and Green Grape Ade. Cantabile Double Mango Ade preserved the original taste of mango by blending high fruit content and fresh concentrate. You can feel the freshness of tropical fruits the moment you drink them. The puree concentrate will give you a deep and tasteful flavor. Green Grape Ade can revitalize the day with green grapes' enriched vitamin C and vitamin E. The grapes are harvested in Spain and extracted from the Mediterranean for a fresh and gentle sweet taste.

Dongseo Wellbeing also has technology for direct extraction to concentrate raw materials. This technology gives Dongseo to have competitive products just like EASYLOUN Pear & Bellflower C Extract. The product includes pear concentrate from Korea as well as bellflower concentrate from Korea as an ingredient. More vitamin C is added on top of the pear's natural vitamin C. It provides a healthy, clean, sweet taste of concentrated fruit juice of pear and bellflower. Dongseo Wellbeing is responsible for the cultivation, harvesting, and in-house mixing of a total of 16 different plants and fruits, including Korean angelica root, arrowroot root, jujube fruit, and many others. They deliver a deeper flavor to customers.

