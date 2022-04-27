The Korea Society of Ginseng Announces Red Ginseng Reduces Fatigue and Stress

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Society of Ginseng disclosed the results of a study titled The Effect of Red Ginseng on Improving Fatigue, Lethargy and Stress Resistance at The Korea Society of Ginseng Spring Conference in 2022 held at Sejong University on the 21st. In particular, the timeliness of the results of this study are especially meaningful since an increasing number of people have complained of lingering fatigue and lethargy following recovery from coronavirus infection.



- Red ginseng effectively reduces fatigue and stress.

Kim Kyung-chul, a family medicine specialist, analyzed 76 male and female subjects ranging in age from 20 to 70 who have experienced fatigue and stress at least once a week. He compared the subjects by dividing them into the red ginseng group (50 people) and the placebo group (26 people). As a result, he confirmed that the red ginseng group felt less fatigue and lethargy while boosting their resistance to stress. In particular, the effect was more notable in those suffering chronic fatigue from parasympathetic dominance.

- Consumption of red ginseng improved fatigue symptoms and antioxidant capacity.

Professor Jeong Tae-ha of the Department of Family Medicine at Wonju Severance Christian Hospital and Professor Lee Yong-je of the Department of Family Medicine at Gangnam Severance Hospital conducted a randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled study for eight weeks with a total of 63 menopausal women. As a result, it was confirmed through this randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial that the number of mitochondrial DNA copies and antioxidant capacity increased, and fatigue symptoms improved in the red ginseng group as biological aging indicators.

Many previous studies have also confirmed this fatigue improvement effect of red ginseng.

- Taking red ginseng improves fatigue, mood, walking ability, and enjoyment of life in cancer patients.

Researchers from 15 institutions in Korea, including Professor Kim Yeol-hong, Department of Oncology and Hematology, Korea University Anam Hospital, randomly assigned 438 colorectal cancer patients receiving mFOLFOX-6 therapy to the red ginseng group (219 people) and placebo group (219 people). The red ginseng group took 1000mg of red ginseng twice a day during the 16 weeks of chemotherapy. As a result, the fatigue level of the red ginseng group was significantly improved compared to the placebo group.

