Korea Venture Online Fair Gathers Vietnam Buyers for "OK Venture Fair"

-Display and sell Korean products from food to beauty, medicine and consumer goods

-Held online from 14th to 17th of December

-Provide samples to Vietnam buyers and conduct online meetings

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As online marketing has been propelled by Covid-19, "OK Venture Fair 2021(OK Venture Fair)", which allows Korean companies to enter the Vietnam market, will open online for four days from 14th to 17th of December.



OK VENTURE ONLINE FAIR

According to MEC&WIP, the agency of this fair, Vietnam buyers could get product information and interpretation service on an online 1:1 matching business meeting. Product samples also will be provided to those who request in prior.

OK Venture Fair has already had nearly 100 promising Korean SMEs and venture companies who are going to attend the fair. Numerous goods will be displayed including foods like Samgyetang, convenience foods, collagen, seed Hotteok, seaweed, Sikhye, natural health products, organic foods, fancy foods, traditional foods, beverages, meat and poultry, dairy products, fats and oils, grains and cereals; beauty products like diet goods, cosmetics, sheet masks and facial and body care products; healthcare products like air purifiers, natural-ingredient toothpastes, hand sanitizers, medical equipment, digital healthcare, consumer health products and BIO; and consumer goods like home living, decoration, fashion, jewellery, watch, retail solution products, toys for kids, baby products, content and education.

In particular, the OK Venture Fair will give an opportunity to Korean SMEs and venture companies, which home to Chungcheong regions, to make inroads into Vietnam, so that their promising and unique products will be shown to Vietnam buyers.

You can apply for participation in this fair and have more information on the OK Venture Fair official website(http://okventurefair.shop).

Related Links :

http://okventurefair.shop