Kore.ai Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

Scale, Commercial Success, Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute Put Company in the Leaders Quadrant, says Kore.ai

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai , a top conversational AI software platform and solutions provider, today announced that the company has been named a "Leader" in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms published last week. Of the 21 conversational AI providers evaluated for the Magic Quadrant, Kore.ai has been recognized for its "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute."

"Enterprise conversational AI platforms automate multiple chatbot use cases within the enterprise, creating bots that are orchestrated and operationalized across multiple business units. Application leaders responsible for conversational AI should use this Magic Quadrant to evaluate suitable vendors," Gartner suggested in the report. ( Access a complimentary copy of the report for more information .)

Kore.ai's enterprise-grade, no-code platform enables even business users, non-developers and non-data scientists to leverage conversational AI technology to easily build conversational user interfaces, virtual assistants and process workflows for a variety of use cases involving customer experience and employee experience.

The company also offers a growing portfolio of AI-first solutions such as SmartAssist, AgentAssist, BankAssist, HealthAssist, SearchAssist, WorkAssist, HR Assist and IT Assist that are built on top of the platform and deployed on a subscription model basis to accelerate adoption and time-to-business for customers based on their specific requirements.

"Kore.ai's platform is very flexible, easy to use and configure," said Stacy Pellentier, Specialist, HR Digital Enablement at Enbridge, while reviewing the platform. "Kore.ai is always adding innovative capabilities for continuous improvement. As an HR end-user, I have been able to learn how to create my own simple intents and add and configure the NLP with relative ease."

"Conversational AI will be foundational for any kind of customer experience management, employee interaction and automation of the future," said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai. "Given the increased thrust on delivering real-time digital experiences, the need for self-serve options, hyper personalized services, and consistent omni-channel and multilingual engagement, companies are adopting this technology further across all industry verticals. Kore.ai has taken a lead in defining the priorities of this space through our no-code Experience Optimization (XO) platform."

The Orlando-based company plans to leverage conversational AI-native automation and augmentation to enhance customer, employee and agent experiences across voice and digital channels for large enterprises and fast growing businesses for driving their growth and market success.

"Our patented technology, AI-first approach and no-code competitive edge drive our innovation. Our customers appreciate our ability to enable rapid deployment at scale through CX and EX delivery frameworks that bring connectivity to channels and enterprise systems out of the box, and our industry and function solutions. We deliver exceptional value, combining natural language understanding, contextual intelligence, and dialog management with ease of use to handle sophisticated non-linear text and voice interactions, which are personalized and contextual. We are thrilled to be positioned as a Leader in the category," Koneru observed.

Kore.ai is set to close FY2022 with a 100% increase in revenues and addition of large marquee customers across key verticals in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. To ensure deeper market penetration, the company is looking to rope in more channel partners across North America, EMEA, Latin America and Asia Pacific as well as address the specific needs of users in diverse industries through its solutions:

SmartAssist, an AI-native contact center solution for voice and digital, combines capabilities for achieving higher automation, AI-based routing and AgentAssist functions to augment agent response efficiency and reduce Average Handling Time (AHT)

Industry-specific, pre-built virtual assistants like BankAssist and HealthAssist automate common customer service interactions and workflows. BankAssist automates 200+ common customer interactions and retail banking workflows through mobile or web channels

SearchAssist, an AI-powered search assistant, blends cognitive and conversational powers together to help users bring contextual and personalized experiences

WorkAssist, an employee workspace application, centralizes data from applications and provides tools to collaborate on it with help from Kora, a Universal Virtual Assistant

HR Assist is an AI-powered self-service virtual assistant for every employee to get help on HR queries while IT Assist enables IT support teams to provide quick resolution to employee queries and requests through self-service assistant

Recently it concluded its $73.5M Series C round with strategic investments from NVIDIA, PNC and Vistara Growth, and works with global brands to optimize the end-to-end experiences for their customers and employees.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms (ID: G00748698), Magnus Revang, Bern Elliot, Anthony Mullen; 24 Jan 2022.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai increases the speed of business by optimizing customer and employee experiences through digital and voice virtual and business process assistants built on its market-leading Experience Optimization platform. Companies who prioritize customer and employee experience use Kore's no-code conversational AI platform to raise CSAT, NPS and lower operational costs. The top 4 banks, top 3 healthcare businesses, and over 100 Fortune 500 companies have automated a billion interactions since Kore was founded in 2014. Its pre-built industry and function specific virtual and business process assistants have made it easier and faster for these top-performing businesses to scale their experience automation initiatives. Kore.ai has been recognized by top analyst firms for its innovation and ensures the success of its customers through a growing team headquartered in Orlando with offices in India, the UK, Japan, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

