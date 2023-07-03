Korean Feminine Self-Care Brand “Lactomedi” Set to Launch in the U.S. Early July 2023

South Korean music, television, and cosmetics are taking over the world with their beautiful artists and actors. But have you heard of Korean vaginal care?

Based in South Korea, Lactomedi is a feminine self-care brand set to launch in the U.S. in early July 2023. This new feminine care brand offers an innovative approach to solving vaginal health concerns and is dedicated to providing the best, scientifically supported, premium feminine self-care products. Initially founded in South Korea under the name Medion in April 2020, the brand has sold over 4.5 million products with outstanding ratings and reviews. Now, U.S. consumers are only a click away and it’s their turn to have the Lactomedi experience.

Lactomedi is committed to enhancing vaginal hygiene by creating products that combine cutting-edge technology with natural ingredients. Manufactured and assembled in South Korea, Lactomedi’s products are developed and created from their latest scientific research. All products have passed South Korea’s famously rigorous clinical trials and are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and made with natural ingredients. Lactomedi even has its own patented probiotic formula - “LACTO – BVTC™”. A unique combination of lactobacillus and six natural ingredients, the formula improves vaginal dryness, maintains the optimal vaginal pH balance, and eliminates unwanted odor.

The Korean feminine self-care brand offers a variety of products for vaginal health: the Intimate Care Gel, Feminine Wipes, Foaming Wash, Pleasure Gel, Vaginal Irrigation, and trial kits that include the aforementioned products.

Lactomedi has been incredibly successful in the South Korean market. Selling over 4.5 million products, garnering outstanding ratings, and receiving praise-filled reviews, Lactomedi has made its mark on feminine self-care in South Korea. Additional accolades include…

· No.1 in Olive Young’s (Korea's No.1 F&B store) health/sanitary products in only 3 weeks.

· No.1 in both Korea’s searches and the number of reviews on Naver for feminine hygiene-related keywords and products (South Korea’s dominant search engine)

Sang Woo Kim, CSO of Lactomedi:

“We are very thrilled to introduce Lactomedi to the U.S. Our mission is to foster a culture where women can confidently and freely share their intimate problems while ensuring the highest standards and the best quality of women's vaginal hygiene. This launch marks only the beginning of Lactomedi’s journey in the U.S.”

For more information about Lactomedi and its product line, visit www.lactomedi.com

