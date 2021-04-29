Korean oilless bearing manufacturer SGO makes a step forward to the future by participating in an exhibition in Japan

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SGO, a leading oilless bearing manufacturer in Korea, has decided to participate in Construction & Survey Productivity Improvement EXPO (CSPI-EXPO) held in Chiba, Japan from May 12 to 14.



SGO_Bearings For Construction Equipment

CSPI-EXPO, the first construction and survey exhibition in Japan, which celebrates the 3rd year after the first opening in 2018, is one of the largest construction exhibitions in Japan to introduce various technologies, products, and services. CSPI-EXPO was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has since been rescheduled to May this year. The number of exhibitors and booths is expected to be the largest ever. SGO is planning to introduce mainly high-surface-pressure brass bearings used under tough environments such as construction and mining equipment.

"Following M-Tech last year, we have decided to participate in CSPI-EXPO this year," said Tae-soo Choi, CEO of SGO. "I would like to express my gratitude to employees who are willing to fly to Japan for product promotion in spite of COVID-19. Please pay attention to the SGO booth there for 3 days, and we will strive to provide the best bearings in the future."

SGO, located in Incheon, Korea, has become the No. 1 oilless bearing manufacturer in Korea since its establishment in 2000 through technology investment and research development. In particular, SGO has done R&D to develop high-quality bearings used for industrial machinery and molds and acquired a number of design and utility patents, including 11 technologies developed in the past five years.



SGO has also excelled in worldwide performances. In 2008, SGO installed a 2,750-ton extruder to set up a one-stop process system. Based on that, SGO has recently increased the export share to 45% of SGO's total sales, exporting the products to 30 countries around the world, including Germany, Japan, and USA.



Oilless bearings can be used without refueling in places where it is structurally difficult to feed lubricants. They are mainly used in plastic injection machines, automotive press molds, construction equipment, and dam gates.



SGO's main products range from solid bronze bearings to dry bearings, engineering plastic bearings, and Develon bearings. Invented by SGO and patented in Korea, Germany, and Italy, Develon Bearings are very price competitive over existing bronze bearings.

Please visit www.sgoilless.co.kr or www.oilless.net.