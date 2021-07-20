Kosi Stobbs Becomes One Of Canada’s Most Influential Entrepreneurs

Kosi Stobbs is a first generation Canadian whose humble beginnings and work ethic have shaped a life of investment and prosperity that transformed into limitless wealth and success.

Kosi Stobbs is a first generation Canadian entrepreneur whose humble beginnings and work ethic have shaped his current success and helped leave his mark on Canadian business.

Kosi’s knack for investment and business has earned him limitless success in multiple industries. In 2016, he founded Property Owl Group of Companies – an organization dedicated to buying and growing established mid-sized businesses. Working along side each company’s previous management team, Kosi has been able to purchase, grow, and prosper by introducing new strategies while also maintaining company culture. ‘

Upon reaching these levels of investment success, Kosi has most recently penned a novel entitled, “F$CK BROKE: Let’s Get Rich” – which serves as a how-to for buying business. He has also released an online course on real estate investment – sharing his experiences and tips for investing in Canadian real estate. Time will tell what is next for Kosi Stobbs, but it is certain his path will be profitable.

About Property Owl Group Of Companies

Property Owl Group Of Companies, founded by multiple-eight figure earner and serial entrepreneur Kosi Stobbs, is a diversified portfolio of companies that Stobbs has created long-term growth opportunities for. With a commitment to every company he obtains, Stobbs puts an emphasis on maintaining company culture while also bracing the amount of change that’s required for the company to realistically prosper.

