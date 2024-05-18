Koszdin Launches New Initiative to Empower Workers' Compensation Claimants in Los Angeles

Koszdin, Fields & Sherry, a specialized law firm, offers expert guidance and legal assistance to injured workers in Los Angeles, helping them navigate the complex workers' compensation claim process and avoid common mistakes that could jeopardize their claims.

—

Navigating the complex process of filing a workers’ compensation claim in Los Angeles can be daunting. Employees injured must understand the steps involved and the common pitfalls that can jeopardize their claims. To successfully secure the benefits due to you, it’s essential to avoid specific errors that could significantly impact the outcome of your claim. Here, They discuss critical mistakes to avoid and highlight how consulting with a specialized attorney, such as those at Koszdin, Fields & Sherry, can provide invaluable guidance.

1. Failing to Report the Injury Immediately

One of the most critical steps in a workers’ compensation claim is reporting the injury to your employer as soon as possible. California law requires injured workers to report their injuries within 30 days. Delaying this notification can lead to denials as insurers might claim the injury is not work-related or question its severity.

2. Not Seeking Medical Treatment Promptly

After sustaining an injury at work, immediate medical attention is crucial for your health and your claim. Medical records are the foundation of your workers’ comp case, documenting the injury’s extent and nature. A delay in treatment can be interpreted as an indication that the injury was not severe, which could undermine your claim.

3. Choosing the Wrong Doctor

In Los Angeles, your employer may have a Medical Provider Network (MPN) that you are generally required to use for your treatment under workers’ compensation. Not adhering to this network can lead to complications in having your medical bills covered. However, understanding your rights, including situations where you might choose your doctor, is crucial and something a skilled workers’ compensation attorney in Los Angeles can advise you on.

4. Inadequate Documentation

Accurate and detailed documentation is a pillar of a strong workers’ compensation claim. This includes everything from initial injury reports, medical records, and receipts to correspondence with your employer or the insurance company. Missing or inaccurate information can delay your claim or lead to outright denials.

5. Not Following Medical Advice

Ignoring or not fully following the medical advice and prescribed treatment can weaken your claim. Insurers may argue that your failure to comply with treatment recommendations suggests that the injury is not severe or that you are not interested in recovering swiftly.

6. Filing the Claim Without Legal Assistance

Workers' compensation laws and processes can be intricate and confusing. Filing a claim without the help of an experienced workers’ compensation attorney can result in missed deadlines, underestimation of your claim’s value, or non-compliance with procedural requirements. Lawyers at firms like Koszdin, Fields & Sherry specialize in workers’ compensation claims and can navigate the complexities to ensure your rights are protected and maximized.

7. Misunderstanding Your Claim’s Value

Many workers accept settlements that do not adequately cover their medical bills, lost wages, or rehabilitation costs. A workers’ compensation attorney can help evaluate your claim comprehensively, considering future medical needs and potential disabilities.

8. Not Disclosing Previous Injuries

Failing to disclose any previous injuries or pre-existing conditions affecting the same body parts injured at work can give insurers a reason to challenge your claim. Transparency is vital, as medical history will be scrutinized during the claim process.

Conclusion

Avoiding these common mistakes can significantly enhance your chances of a favorable outcome in a workers’ compensation claim in Los Angeles. Consider contacting a dedicated workers’ compensation attorney at Koszdin, Fields & Sherry for expert guidance and representation. Their expertise can help you navigate through the complexities of your claim, ensuring that you receive the full benefits you are entitled to under the law. For more information, visit their website and take the first step towards safeguarding your rights and future.

Contact Koszdin, Fields & Sherry

If you’re dealing with a workers’ compensation issue and need clarification on the next steps, the attorneys at Koszdin, Fields & Sherry are ready to help. Visit their website to learn more about their services and how they can assist you with your Los Angeles workers’ compensation claim.

Contact Info:

Name: Parkar

Email: Send Email

Organization: Koszdin

Website: https://koszdin.com/



Release ID: 89130274

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.