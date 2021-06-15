KOTRA Champions Global Collaboration on Smart City Innovation at World Cities Summit Singapore 2021 with the K-City Network Program

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KOTRA Singapore, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, today announces its participation as a partner at the upcoming World Cities Summit 2021 held largely virtual on June 21 to June 23, 2021. The biennial summit brings together government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges and share integrated urban solutions.

Leaders from the Korean government and academia will represent KOTRA Singapore and speak on "Korea - Promotion Status and Plan for the Future of K-Smart City". At the session, they will discuss how the Korean government is driving smart city strategies to build an innovative ecosystem with the citizens well-being in mind, and how these developments can be adopted overseas and strengthen global cooperation.

"Smart city innovation and urban redevelopment are growing expertise in Korea. We are committed to drive global collaboration by bridging the connection between overseas smart city authorities and projects looking for investment and technical know-how, and qualified Korean contractors bidding for global projects," said Kim Byung-Kwon, director of KOTRA Singapore. "We are honoured to be part of this event to share the knowledge and mission of the Korean government to spur innovation and solve urban problems globally."

Highlights from the session will include:

The National Pilot City



The city of Busan was selected as a testbed for the pilot around data and augmented reality, with a central focus on smart water management technology. Find out how the cutting-edge waterfront city will build a system that achieves 100% energy self-sufficiency by utilising renewable energy sources and innovative city-bots.





The program promotes government to government collaboration on smart city projects and knowledge sharing. This year, the Korean government is offering assistance on master plan or feasibility study development for 12 smart city projects in 11 countries. Hear about the three types of projects the program covers:

The Smart City Planning Program: For mid-to-large scale development projects where technical assistance will be provided to develop project blueprints. Smart Solution Planning Program: To support the development of smart solutions for cities to solve specific urban problems. Solution Demonstration Program: Introduced this year to bring Korea's smart solutions to the countries for their pilot projects.

The session 'Spotlight: Korea - Promotion Status and Plan for the Future of K-Smart City' will take place virtually at the World Cities Summit 2021 on June 22, 2021, 13:00 - 13:30 (GMT +8). Register to attend the session at: www.go.gov.sg/wcs2021colocatedevent.

The session will be led by:

Dr. Lee Jae-Yong , Director at Smart City Research Center, Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements (KRIHS)

, Director at Smart City Research Center, Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements (KRIHS) Dr. Hwang Jong-Sung , Lead Researcher at National Information Society Agency, Korea

, Lead Researcher at National Information Society Agency, Korea Mr. Ryan Kwang-Bok Lee , Head of Overseas Infrastructure & Economic Research Department, Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND), Korea

