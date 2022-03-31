KOTRA Jakarta Introduces Quality Construction and Machinery Products from Korea in April 2022

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) as the South Korean trade representative office based in Jakarta, facilitates trade and investment relations between the two countries, one of which is through various events such as trade missions, business matchmaking, showcases of Korean products, and webinars. Since the ratification of the Indonesia-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IK-CEPA) in 2021, the cooperation between the two countries has been even more accelerated through these activities.

One of the activities from KOTRA Jakarta that will be held in the nearest future is the Hwasung Construction and Machinery Trade Mission. It is a series of business meetings attended by selected companies from Hwasung City, South Korea. This will be held on April 4-15 2022 online due to the pandemic. The Hwasung Trade Mission introduces various products, such as heavy equipment (hammers, rippers, and spare parts such as seal kits), water sprinklers, insert tools and cutting tools, machines (tray sealing machine, food processing machine), chemicals (polyurethane), building materials (anti-mold wallpaper, waterproof butyl sheet, fire stop pad), LED lights. The participating companies and the products offered can be viewed via the link https://bit.ly/KOTRA-Hwasung.

This business meeting will be conducted through Zoom and can be joined for free by Indonesian companies who are interested in becoming distributors or collaborating with the Korean company. KOTRA Jakarta will also provide interpreters and assistance for communication with the Korean companies with no charge.

In addition to the Hwasung Trade Mission, KOTRA Jakarta has also planned various series of activities in 2022. For example, Korea Medical and Pharmaceutical Roadshow will be held in May, the Incheon Machinery Plaza in July, and the Environmental Industry Plaza in September. In addition, in the second half of 2022, KOTRA Jakarta will also present a showcase and bazaar for Korean products titled K-Lifestyle for K-Beauty, K-food and other consumer goods from Korea. K-Lifestyle was also held last year at Central Park Mall in Jakarta, and more than 10,000 Jakarta citizens visited the venue.

Indonesian companies who are interested in attending business meetings with Korean companies in the Hwasung Trade Mission activities, or want to know more about the activities organized by KOTRA or have any inquiries regarding products from South Korea may contact the person in charge, Louisa (louisa@kotra.or.kr).