Kotz Law Firm Taking Care of Your Legal Concerns By Providing Advises on All Legal Matters.

Clients in Siegen and the surrounding areas looking for an experienced lawyer can contact the Kotz law firm. The firm is based in Kreuztal and has many years of experience and proven competence in solving problems in various fields of expertise and ensuring the client's legal issues are all taken care of. Be it a case of divorce, alimony, family law or legal problems relating to purchasing cars, the lawyers at Kotz firms are professionals in these areas.



Dr. Kotz is a Siegen lawyer and a member of the Association of German Traffic Lawyers, and the Advisory Board of Lawyers of the Federal Association of Freelance covers all common areas of law and serves clients nationwide. The lawyers at Kotz law firm are also constantly undergoing further training and regularly take part in training courses. This ensures they can advise clients effectively in all areas of law and stay updated with the constantly changing legal system.



Every year is always an exciting day from a legal point of view since new changes in the law or modifications to legal guidelines usually come into force at the beginning of the year. One of such cases is the Dusseldorfer Table from 2022. This primarily affects child requirement rates which will increase at the beginning of 2022. The client has to deal with such problems and can contact the lawyers at Kotz lawyer firm for an initial consultation regarding such stuff.



During the first meeting, the lawyers will review the clients' documents, clarify any open questions, and discuss a target-oriented strategy with the client. As part of the initial consultation, the lawyers will also explain whether they should warn the opposing party to avoid unnecessary or non-reimbursable costs. This will be followed by extrajudicial or judicial representation. The lawyers will then act on behalf of the clients towards the opposing party or the court of authorities to ensure the client's legal interests are protected and help enforce their rights.



"The team at Kotz Law firm was accommodating with the inquiries regarding the legal problem that I faced," said a client. "They were willing to rearrange their schedule for an appointment with me on short notice and efficiently helped guide me through the legal problem faced."



