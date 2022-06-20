KoverNow Unlocks the Singapore Market with the Launch of Its B2C Mobile Insurance App for Android

Improved user experience and enhancements to existing iOS app

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KoverNow, an insurtech start-up company based in Singapore, has announced that its first Android app is being launched today, along with an enhanced version of its existing iOS app, both providing an easy-to-use interface and services aimed at consumers living in Singapore.

With an upgraded user interface and a design aimed at its Millennial target audience, the new KoverNow app quickly and easily provides insurance cover for watches, jewellery, electronic devices, cameras and handbags. Always intuitive, this new version breaks new ground in delivering a user experience fit for contemporary lifestyles.

"Our developers have designed the app to be fast which means consumers can organise, monitor and change their insurance cover both easily and rapidly, whether they are using Android or iOS phones" said Stephan Kaiser, CEO of KoverNow. "And, to suit our audience, the look and feel of the new app is more goal-based without compromising on the simplicity and minimalism that characterised our original iOS version."

Amongst the new features included in the app is a dialogue feature, which will allow users to connect directly with KoverNow, if they have questions about any aspect of their insurance policy or cover. The new version will also introduce a charting function, allowing users to track the value of their cherished items inside the KoverNow 'Vault', whether those items are insured or not (these items can then be instantly insured at the touch of a button, or coverage removed just as easily).

The Android version of the app, like the existing iOS version, will initially offer insurance coverage through QBE Singapore, KoverNow's main insurance partner. KoverNow is also expected to announce that new categories will be added including Pet, eMobility and Travel before the end of the year.

"The customer journey in our new app has also been improved to make it more seamless and easier to use, reducing the number of steps that customers need to take to ensure their precious items are fully insured," Stephan Kaiser continued. "This enhanced customer experience reflects our understanding of what users are looking for: simplicity, speed, reliability and a great in-app experience. Given the high number of Android users in Singapore, where the app will be available, we are anticipating a significant number of downloads."

KoverNow's objective is to remove the complexity associated with purchasing and managing insurance policies. By eliminating onerous paperwork and delivering an efficient digital service that allows cover to be switched on or off when needed, the company believes it will appeal to a younger audience used to running their financial lives in real-time through their smartphones.

About KoverNow

Founded in the UK in 2019, KoverNow is headquartered in Singapore, centered around its core markets in Asia Pacific with their large demographic base of highly educated and affluent millennials. The company´s digitally-enabled insurance platform dramatically improves the customer journey for purchasing and managing different types of personal insurance by streamlining processes, speeding up renewals, approvals and claims. The KoverNow platform can achieve these efficiency gains whilst providing transparency, speed and value to existing ecosystems, channel partners and policy holders. KoverNow's insurance platform provides features and functionality that reflect the changing consumer behavior of a younger demographic mix of policy holders that want control, flexibility and convenience in a truly mobile format.