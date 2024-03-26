KPJ Pasir Gudang Specialist Hospital Partners with NetSfere for Secure and Compliant Messaging

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere, a global provider of next-generation secure and compliant messaging and mobility solutions, today announces that KPJ Pasir Gudang Specialist Hospital (KPJ PGSH), one of the leading private healthcare providers in Malaysia, deployed the secure enterprise messaging platform to empower healthcare staff with secure and intuitive communications. NetSfere has been implemented to align with KPJ PGSH’s mission of ensuring safety and professionalism.

As part of tackling cybersecurity threats and keeping patient and hospital data secure and private, KPJ PGSH management equipped its staff with NetSfere. With its world-class execution, NetSfere allows caregivers to discuss, share and collaborate seamlessly in a completely secure environment governed by the policies set by the hospital’s management. NetSfere Enterprise allows the IT team to set up the policies for messaging making sure information can remain private and under the organization’s control.

“Permitting caregivers to discuss information swiftly and avoid potential data breaches is what healthcare systems need during this technological era so they can improve patient care,” said Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific and Middle East for NetSfere, Chee Leng Loy. “NetSfere provides healthcare systems with a convenient and frictionless way to share ideas, files and data without compromising productivity, security or compliance.”

“As we’ve watched cybersecurity threats to healthcare systems rise, we are being proactive by putting up the best line of defense with NetSfere,” said Khairul Hasanain Abdul Hamid, CEO of KPJ PGSH. “NetSfere’s end-to-end encrypted platform helps our healthcare staff protect against third-party organizations from accessing patient or hospital data.”

KPJ PGSH is the 23rd hospital under the flagship of KPJ Healthcare Berhad group and was established to cater to the medical needs primarily of Pasir Gudang and its neighborhood regions of Johor. NetSfere is HIPAA compliant, reaffirming that no user data is collected or stored. NetSfere was recently awarded the 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Excellence in Global Secure Messaging Solutions by leading consulting and research firm, Frost & Sullivan. It is available on mobile, desktop, browsers and operating systems such as IOS, Android, Windows and Mac. The technology enables more than 500 million global subscribers and over one trillion messages per year.

For more information on NetSfere, visit www.netsfere.com. For more information about KPJ PGSH, visit https://kpjhealth.com.my/pasirgudang/.

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a secure enterprise messaging service and platform from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc. NetSfere provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features, and administrative controls. The service is also offered in partnership with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, and with NTT Ltd., a global information communications & technology service provider, to jointly offer NetSfere to its worldwide customers. The service leverages Infinite Convergence's experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators globally and technology that supports more than 500 million subscribers and over a trillion messages annually. NetSfere is also compliant with global regulatory requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, and others. Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India and Singapore. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com.

About KPJ Pasir Gudang Specialist Hospital

KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KPJ) is one of the leading private healthcare providers in the region with a network of 29 hospitals in Malaysia, which offers a comprehensive range of medical services. KPJ's portfolio includes hospital management, healthcare technical services, hospital development and commissioning, nursing, health science and continual professional healthcare education, pathology services, central procurement and retail pharmacy. KPJ Pasir Gudang Specialist Hospital is the 23rd hospital under the flagship of KPJ Healthcare Berhad group. It is a private healthcare provider located in the heart of the booming industrial area of Pasir Gudang, Johor. KPJ Pasir Gudang Specialist Hospital was established to cater the medical needs primarily for Pasir Gudang and its neighborhood regions of Johor.

