Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, founded by Dr. Dapeng Liu, received the esteemed "Cutting-edge Dental Technology Enterprise Award" from KPMG China, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the field.

Currently, China's oral medical service industry is experiencing a period of accelerated growth. The collaborative innovation and interconnection among oral medical enterprises in the upstream, downstream, and middle sectors are generating new prospects for the industry. Consequently, it has garnered significant global attention and recognition. With continuous advancements in science and technology, several remarkable enterprises have emerged in the oral health care market, setting exemplary standards for others to follow. These enterprises are poised to shape the future trajectory of the oral health care industry.

Based on the aforementioned key concerns, KPMG China conducted an extensive 16-month study that involved field visits to over 60 companies. This evaluation encompassed various dimensions such as technological innovation, market application, and operational management. The outcome of this Comprehensive assessment led to the publication of the "The Report of ‘Top 50 Private Dental 50 Companies in China’ (Dental 50)". Among the distinguished recipients of recognition was Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, founded by Dr. Dapeng Liu. This groundbreaking technology facilitates the implementation of AI dental care solutions, thereby carving out a distinctive path in the industry. As a testament to its achievements, Weiyun received the esteemed "Cutting-edge Dental Technology Enterprise Award" from KPMG China, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the field.

Unlocking Boundless Potential: China's Thriving Dental Medical Market

The "The Report of ‘Top 50 Private Dental 50 Companies in China’ (Dental 50)" highlights that Despite its late start, China's modern dental industry has swiftly accelerated its growth trajectory due to the rapid integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and the Internet of Things in the field of dental medicine. These information technology applications have sparked remarkable market growth, propelling China's dental medical industry into a fast-paced lane of development. Nonetheless, there are challenges such as a limited number of independent research and development enterprises, weak technical capabilities, and a shortage of skilled professionals.

Dr. Dapeng Liu, leveraging his extensive 25 years of industry experience, has taken a visionary approach to address these issues. By combining industrial AI with oral medicine, he has pioneered innovative strategies, including the implementation of the self-developed solution system known as "AI TERMINAL-CLOUD BRAIN System-Smart FACTORY". It demonstrates the effectiveness and practicality of integrating industrial AI into medical settings, successfully addressing longstanding industry challenges.

Core technology: Innovating for the Betterment of Humanity

According to Dr. Dapeng Liu, the founder of Weiyun, receiving this award not only signifies industry recognition but also serves as a testament to the company's commitment to advancing AI oral medicine as an advocate and pioneer. Driven by a mission to benefit humanity through medical products and services, Dr. Dapeng Liu and his interdisciplinary team members from around the world continuously analyze the market, making breakthroughs and iterative improvements to their products.

The core product AI SMILE S4 smart intra-oral scanner developed by Weiyun, goes beyond being a medical tool for doctors, providing accurate, efficient, and real-time visual correction solutions. It also serves as an intelligent front-end device that leads the development of AI oral medicine. This device integrates various functions such as edge computing, precise image capture, data acquisition, and 3D true color modeling. Another flagship product, Orthodontic Smart Alignment System Venus 1.0, combines AI, dental aesthetics, and biomechanics to deliver highly customized automatic AI simulation solutions for invisible orthodontics. This enhances the treatment experience for patients and streamlines the diagnostic process for doctors.Looking ahead, Dr. Dapeng Liu envisions Weiyun developing more products to strengthen its presence in the existing market. Additionally, the company aims to gradually expand its technological advancements and business operations globally.

The Future Dental Powerhouse: Unveiling the Next Giant

AI, as a representative of digitalization, plays a pivotal role in transforming the dental industry. Dr. Dapeng Liu recognizes that the conventional model of diagnosis and treatment is gradually shifting towards precision and online approaches. In the era of artificial intelligence, enterprises can gain a competitive edge by embracing oral digital applications and integrating the middle and downstream sectors of the oral industry chain. This digital transformation unlocks the potential of oral healthcare professionals and stimulates the demand for oral diagnosis and treatment, thereby propelling the growth of the oral medical industry.

In the future, the integration of intelligent delivery, AI-driven decision-making, and multi-level comprehensive solutions will continue to empower the industry in a more interconnected and profound manner. Weiyun, driven by its unwavering commitment to technology, will embrace the responsibility of achieving both social and commercial value. With a vision of pioneering the global stage, it aspires to become a source of pride for China.

