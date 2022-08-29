KPMG China named China Tax Firm of the Year at the ITR Asia Pacific Tax Awards 2022

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Tax Review (ITR) declared KPMG a winner in 21 key categories of their Asia Pacific Tax Awards, making KPMG the leading firm in the region. In particular, KPMG was once again awarded the highly coveted Asia Pacific Tax Firm of the Year. KPMG China and KPMG Hong Kong have also been recognized as mainland China and Hong Kong Tax firms of the year.

Lewis Lu, Head of Tax & Legal, KPMG Asia Pacific and KPMG China said: "It is an honour for KPMG firms to be recognized for our commitment to clients, the quality of our teams, and our work achievements in the region. We have made significant enhancements to tax services in the region this year, and we are pleased to be acknowledged as the leading tax advisors for Asia Pacific as a whole, as well as for multiple individual jurisdictions in the region. We will continue to support our clients to the best of our abilities for all of their tax needs."

KPMG demonstrated outstanding tax expertise to clinch 3 other important Regional Awards, 6 National Awards for Tax Firm of the Year, 7 Specialist Firm of the Year Awards in Transfer Pricing and Tax Disputes and 3 key Impact Deal of the Year Awards across the region.

John Timpany, KPMG China has been named Practice Leader of the Year. He said: "This is a strong recognition for KPMG's wide-ranging expertise and outstanding leadership in tax in the region. We will continue to focus on our clients' diverse needs and utilize our professional knowledge and industry expertise to provide quality and reliable services for our clients."

About ITR Asia Pacific Awards 2022

The ITR awards program recognizes and celebrates the leading tax and transfer pricing firms throughout the world. ITR hosts three award ceremonies annually, highlighting the most impressive work and achievements carried out in the Asia-Pacific, EMEA and Americas regions.

The ITR Asia-Pacific Tax Awards recognizes outstanding achievements by the best performing tax and transfer pricing firms, teams, individual practitioners and in-house tax advisors across the Asia Pacific over a 12-month period.

This year's 12th annual awards seek to celebrate the most impressive tax, transfer pricing and tax disputes teams and practitioners in 15 jurisdictions across the region. The awards also recognize achievements in tax technology, innovation, policy, compliance and reporting, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Complete List of 2022 KPMG Asia Pacific Awards

Mainland China / Hong Kong (SAR) awards：

China Tax Firm of the Year

Hong Kong SAR Tax Firm of the Year

Hong Kong SAR Tax Disputes Firm of the Year

Regional awards:

Tax Firm of the Year

Tax Policy Firm of the Year

Tax Technology Provider of the Year

Tax Transactions Firm of the Year

Impact Deal of the Year：

Altimeter Growth Corp - Grab Holdings merger

Gojek - Tokopedia merger

IFM Investors, QSuper and Global Infrastructure Partners / Sydney Airport takeover

Others：

Specialist Firm of the Year Awards in Transfer Pricing and Tax Disputes：

Singapore Tax Disputes Firm of the Year

Taiwan Tax Disputes Firm of the Year

Thailand Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year

Vietnam Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year

India Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year

Malaysia Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year

Awards for Tax Firm of the Year:

Singapore Tax Firm of the Year

Taiwan Tax Firm of the Year

India Tax Firm of the Year

Australia Tax Firm of the Year

Personal award:

Tax Practice Leader of the Year – John Timpany (Hong Kong SAR)

