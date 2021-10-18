kpNext(TM) Klöckner Pentaplast Launches Its New Recylable Pet Blister Film

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klöckner Pentaplast (kp), a leading global manufacturer of high barrier protective packaging solutions with industry-leading use of recycled content material, has launched kpNext™, its first-to-market innovation in recyclable PET blister films. kpNext is the only PET recyclable blister that is completely compatible on pharmaceutical manufacturing form, fill and seal equipment.



kpNext(TM) NEW RECYLABLE PET BLISTER FILM

kp has a rich history of innovative pharmaceutical blister packaging solutions and kpNextׄ™ is the next step of that evolution. Not only is kpNext the only PET film designed to be a recyclable blister package, but it does not come at the expense of the manufacturing process. Pharmaceutical companies and converters can utilize kpNext on their existing form, fill and seal lines with no loss of line speed or a need to retool. It truly is the best of both worlds, a sustainable yet functional solution.

From consumers to global brands to governments, the demand for recyclable packaging has never been higher. kpNext answers those calls. It is produced from a globally recyclable material and is designed to be recycled in the RIC (resin identification code) #1 PET stream.

Daniel Stagnaro, Head of Technology stated: "Current pharmaceutical blister packaging is classified as RIC #7, produced from a multi material structure, which is not recyclable and therefore is disposed in a landfill or incinerated. Major pharmaceutical companies have been challenging blister manufacturers for a solution that is responsible and recyclable. kp has answered those challenges with kpNext."

kpNext is the culmination of three years' worth of research and development. Utilizing its kp i.center, an application development lab located in Charlottesville, VA, kp scientists, chemists and technical teams have worked on developing the technology to where it is today: A blister film designed to be fully recyclable and a plug & play solution on existing pharmaceutical lines.

At launch, Dr. Jorg Schneewind, President of kp's PHD Division said: "kp Next is an example of excellence in product innovation because it has been designed to be recyclable and is a seamless transition, taking the burden off our customers to adapt to the sustainable film. Instead, the film adapted to the equipment. It's a true milestone for the industry and for kp - in our ability to support our customers in meeting their sustainability commitments."

"For over 55 years, kp has been at the forefront of sustainable packaging designs, championing the circular economy and closed-loop recycling while leading in innovative, recycled-content products," said Scott Tracey, CEO of Klöckner Pentaplast. "As a company, we're committed to taking every opportunity to make packaging recyclable. A win-win for our long-term partners."

kpNext™ - Tomorrow is finally here, and it's crystal clear.

About Klöckner Pentaplast

Focused on delivering its vision: The Sustainable Protection of Everyday Needs, kp is a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging, and specialty film solutions, serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, protein markets, amongst others. With a broad and innovative portfolio of packaging and product films and services, kp plays an integral role in the customer value chain by safeguarding product integrity, protecting brand reputation and improving sustainability. kp's "Investing in Better" sustainability strategy solidifies its commitment to achieving ten clear targets for long-term improvement. kp has earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings, putting kp in the top 3% of companies rated in the manufacturing of plastics products sector. Founded in 1965, kp has 31 plants in 18 countries and employs ca. 5,900 people committed to serving customers worldwide in over 60 locations. For more information visit www.kpfilms.com.