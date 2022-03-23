Kpop Top Manager Park Chung Min joins HMVOD (8103.HK), building the next Netflix

HONG KONG, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 March 2022, HMVOD Limited ("Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Park Chung Min, as the executive director of the Company. Mr. Park, current CEO at Lionheart Entertainment CEO, is a South Korean lyricist, composer, producer, and record executive. He is also one of the founding members and former CEO of CUBE Entertainment, the 5th largest K-Pop Entertainment company in Korea. Joining HMVOD, he is set to replicate his success in Asia and go beyond it.

Mr. Park's passion for music began early as he became a K-Pop producer in 1997. In 2005, Mr. Park founded his own company Music Cube Inc., the first music publishing company in Korea. As one of the founding members of CUBE Entertainment Inc., Mr. Park joined the company as the director of Planning and Strategy in 2006, became Vice President in 2011, and finally as CEO in 2012. Mr. Park also had a major role in successfully listing CUBE Entertainment on KOSDAQ on April 9, 2015, KOSDAQ: 182360.

Mr. Park successfully trained popular artists including male-soloist Rain, 4minute, Beast, 2AM, BTOB, Hyuna, G.NA, and CLC. Successfully released many hit songs such as Hot Issue, Crazy, Fiction, On Rainy Days, Missing you, Bubble Pop!, Black & White, Eighteen, etc.. These songs have achieved high hit rate on major platforms like YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify.

In Nov 2021, Disney+ under The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) was officially launched in HK and has been developing its expansion strategy by making more classic HK movies available on its platform. HMVOD always stands out from the market by being one step ahead of competitors. HMVOD has long been placing the emphasis on getting the licenses to make most, if not all, of the HK movies available on its platform. It is by far an OTT platform having the largest numbers of HK movies available including classic Bruce Lee's, Jackie Chan's, Chow Yun-fat's and Stephen Chow's movies.

The appointment of Mr. Park has also showcased HMVOD's abilities to be a market leader. Korean film industry played a key role on, with successful movies like My Sassy Girl, Train to Busan as well as Squid Game, capturing audiences all over the world. The Korean movie industry continued to grow over the last decade. Korean movies are highly perceived globally, and growing into the mainstream media instead of being a niche segment. Mr. Park was responsible for curating, market trend analysis, discovering potential actors, artists, singers, and providing professional training with the platform. He is particularly strong in discovering, training, planning, managing, record distribution, concert promotion, and introducing artists internationally. Mr. Park will definitely replicate this success and bring HMVOD one step forward to become the next Netflix in the world.

With audiences consuming more content at home via OTT devices, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the OTT landscape. This is likely to accelerate the growth of this format. Active OTT companies in the markets today include Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and HMVOD (8103.HK). With the relatively high market value of Netflix, fuboTV and Roku, it is not a surprise to see the market value of HMVOD to grow double in the near future.