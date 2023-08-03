Kpopping, the largest kpop database in the world, announces its codenamed "Machine Gun Minji" version 5 update.

Fairfield, US. 1st August 2023 - Kpopping.com's v5 update begins rolling out later in August and focuses on the new "guardian" sub-moderator role, overhauling several underused features, increased kpopmart integration for tracking down your favorite Korean merch and more.

—

With the launch of 'Machine Gun Minji' version 5, a new software of kpopping that continues to solidify its position as the ultimate destination for K-pop fans around the world. With their launch of their new software, fans of K-pop music can enjoy key features of the new sub-moderator that will include discographies, music shows, bias battles and much more, including:

* Add or remove warnings on content

* Reports blackhole users for 12 hours

* Post news under our new "Community" tag

It will also include new community features, such as:

* Edit previews: See how your changes will look before you commit them to the database.

* User profiles/identity handling improvements: Streamlined design and functionality to better showcase data for user profiles.

* Public appeals process: Disputed guardian actions can be appealed to the moderators, disputed moderator actions to the admins

* Top contributors and guardians profile panel: Recognizing exceptional members who consistently contribute valuable content to profiles

* Visible logging for users: Taking notes from the larger wiki's feature sets, we will be expanding our logging system

Finally, kpopmart has intergrated some extra fun features such as; Kpopping+: Exclusive for premium subscribers, this coveted trophy recognizes long-term dedication and commitment to the community and Ban-haebu Buddy: Successfully reporting harmful content earns users this badge, highlighting their contribution to maintaining kpopping.

The team at Kpopping remain committed to collaborating closely with their valued community sponsor and Hanteo gold-member kpopmart.com to offer exclusive giveaways to their community. The new update will include new ways for fans to find merchandise from their favorite kpop idols and groups.



Contact Info:

Name: David Justin

Email: Send Email

Organization: K popping

Website: http://kpopping.com



Social Media:

Twitter: kpoppingcom

Instagram: kpoppingcom



Release ID: 89103782

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.