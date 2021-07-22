Kristof Schoffling's Move Digital Sets Sublime Standards for Enterprise Blockchain Advisory

Mahe, Seychelles, July 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Move Digital is positioning itself to be the premier advisory company for enterprises looking to improve their operations with decentralized ledger technology (DLT). The broad suite of services offered by Move Digital combined with the team's long track record in the industry ranks the company among the leading options in the enterprise blockchain space.

Enterprises navigate tough terrain when it comes to independently implementing DLT solutions. They are faced with countless options when it comes to the tech stack and incorrectly choosing components can lead to failed implementations. The optimal tech stack must be chosen for a suitable problem, making the process of an enterprise independently implementing DLT even more difficult.

Move Digital specializes in helping enterprises identify key bottlenecks in their operations and choose the right tech stack to address these bottlenecks. Move Digital implementations help enterprises radically improve operations surrounding security, speed, and costs.

The close connections built over almost a decade by the Move Digital executive team is one of the factors that raises the enterprise blockchain company above alternative advisory companies. Move Digital's founder has been immersed in the industry for almost a decade and has established connections with all of the major blockchain tech platforms.

Move Digital can assist with both public and private DLT projects. Move Digital founder – Kristof Schöffling– has established close connections with the public blockchain projects that are most suitable for enterprise adoption. Core developers and team members at Ethereum, Polkadot, and Polygon are among Kristof's close associates.

These public blockchains are extremely applicable to enterprises and have been adopted by major tech companies including Microsoft, JP Morgan, and AMD. In addition to working with such public blockchain networks, Move Digital has the capacity to help enterprises launch private blockchain networks that are specifically designed for their needs. Move Digital can help enterprises fork high-throughput, low-cost networks such as Stellar and tailor them specifically to an enterprise's needs.

Before establishing Move Digital, Kristof Schoeffling successfully founded and scaled several online ventures. Kristof Schoffling has built digital-focused enterprises that have scaled to capture millions of users. Since 2012, Kristof Schöffling has been primarily focused on the digital asset space, providing him with almost a decade of industry-relevant experience.

This experience starkly contrasts the state of affairs at most DLT-focused companies. The majority of DLT advisory companies have only been established since Q4 2020 and the founders of these companies have little experience and few connections.

Move Digital resources and services that alternative DLT advisory companies simply cannot match. Alternative companies lack the experience and connections in the space and naturally fail to serve their clients for all their needs.

With Move Digital, clients can secure advisory services, tech development, and tech implementation. Moreover, they get access to industry connections that have been built over the past decade. Move Digital is positioning itself to be the one-stop shop for all enterprise blockchain needs.

