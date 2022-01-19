Kroll Appoints David Lewis, Former Executive Secretary of the FATF, as a Managing Director to Lead its AML Advisory Practice

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the world's premier provider of services and digital products related to valuation, governance, risk and transparency, today announced that David Lewis, former Executive Secretary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has joined the firm as a managing director in the Forensic Investigations and Intelligence practice. Lewis will have an international remit, further expanding Kroll's anti-money laundering (AML) advisory services to help governments and financial institutions around the world effectively detect and prevent money laundering.

Throughout his career, Lewis has been instrumental in driving the global fight against money laundering, consistently promoting the need for enhanced collaboration across jurisdictions, with the private sector and civil society, and the application of technology to improve effectiveness and efficiency in combating financial crime. The combination of Kroll's global investigation, intelligence, technology-driven analytics and risk advisory services with Lewis' experience and expertise will provide governments and financial institutions with the practical applications and insight needed to successfully tackle money laundering and terrorist financing.

Lewis commented, "Kroll has a long history of working at the sharp end with governments and financial institutions around the world, providing practical advice and support to strengthen their ability to detect and prevent money laundering and terrorist financing risk. Kroll's work with regulators and regulated institutions, financial intelligence units (FIUs) and law enforcement agencies, particularly in emerging and frontier markets, advising on both the prevention and detection of money laundering, as well as investigation of its predicate offences and associated asset recovery was a key attraction to me as I considered my next role outside of the FATF. I look forward to working with my new colleagues around the world, leveraging our in-house capabilities and experience to take effective action against money laundering and provide practical advice to countries that require independent support to fight financial crime."

Earlier in his career, Lewis worked for the UK government as a senior policy advisor at HM Treasury, where he was head of Anti-Money Laundering Policy and the Illicit Finance Unit. He has also served as a senior member of the Serious Organised Crime Agency (now the UK National Crime Agency), where he established and led a department that built relationships across the private sector in support of non-traditional interventions targeting serious organised criminal activity.

Tom Everett-Heath, Global Head of Kroll's Forensic Investigations and Intelligence practice, added: "David has been instrumental in driving the global fight against money laundering and has consistently promoted an intelligence-led approach, leveraging technology to enable multi-jurisdictional stakeholders to effectively detect and investigate financial crime. His stance perfectly complements Kroll's professional expertise and experience in advising clients in this field. David's insight and leadership will further strengthen our advisory capabilities, enabling us to provide clients with a leading edge in the global fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism."

About Kroll

Kroll is the world's premier provider of services and digital products related to valuation, governance, risk and transparency. We work with clients across diverse sectors in the areas of valuation, expert services, investigations, cyber security, corporate finance, restructuring, legal and business solutions, data analytics and regulatory compliance. Our firm has nearly 5,000 professionals in 30 countries and territories around the world. For more information, visit www.kroll.com.