Kryptomon and Babylons NFT marketplace form a new strategic partnership

Kryptomon, the highly-anticipated NFT game, and Babylons, one of the largest NFT marketplaces on BSC, announced their official partnership on Thursday.

—

Kryptomon, the highly-anticipated NFT game, and Babylons, one of the largest NFT marketplaces on BSC, as announced their official partnership on Thursday.

The companies will offer users to use their Kryptomon $KMON tokens to purchase NFT goods on Babylons marketplace, and of course, freely trade their Kryptomon NFT eggs.

Furthermore, Babylons's weekly reward program enables weekly Babylons Governance Token ($BABI) rewards for traders who have traded Kryptomon NFTs where traders can win $BABI tokens according to their trading volume with respect to the total volume on Babylons each week.

Not only that, but the companies will hold an additional exclusive Kryptomon NFT lottery for Babylons' traders. Details will be announced during a special AMA session which will take place next week, on Tuesday 12/10/21 on the respective social media.

About Babylons NFT Marketplace:

Babylons is a next-gen community governed NFT marketplace and a leading blockchain gaming aggregator on Binance Smart Chain with low gas fees, fast transactions and easy-to-use minting platform where a user can create green NFTs, collect from amazing artists and trade your favorite gaming NFTs with other players while being involved in a fully functional DAO that uses the BABI governance token to operate, get rewarded and also socialize in our colorful community.

About Kryptomon:

Kryptomon is a highly anticipated crypto NFT game that runs on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Kryptomon will be a more appealing option to the mainstream players, unlike other platforms that charge higher fees for transactions. Community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own individual monsters - Kryptomons - each of which is a completely unique digital asset connected to an NFT.

Each has a unique but mutable genetic code (genotype) that determines all of the aspects - physical and behavioral - of the creature. In short - think Pokémon meets CryptoKitties and Tamagotchi. KMON tokens can be used by Kryptomon Trainers to breed their creatures, as well as to buy items and power-ups within the game itself.

Babylons Social links:

Official Site: https://babylons.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/babylonsnft

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BabylonsNFT

Medium: https://blog.babylons.io/

Media Contact:

Company: Babylons

Contact Name: Egemen Hocaoglu

E-mail: business@babylons.io

Kryptomon Social links:

Telegram: https://t.me/kryptomonofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KryptomonTeam

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KryptomonTeam

Contact Info:

Name: Umberto Canessa Cerchi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Kryptomon

Website: https://kryptomon.co/

Release ID: 89048429